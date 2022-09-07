MONTICELLO — During their first meeting of the month, the Monticello City Council heard from department heads including Parks Superintendent Mitch Billue. He told the council he and Mayor Cathy Gross had gone to Sullivan for its pool reopening on Aug. 31. The town had formed a “Friends of the Pool” organization, which helped to fund their pool renovation. “It was pretty encouraging there,” he said.
“We talked to the staff and learned how they did things,” he said.
The city pool is officially closed and has been winterized.
The pool was built in 1969 designed to last 25 years. It is now 53 years old and is showing its age. He said there are cracks in the pool, but they will keep going as long as they can. He would like to have a feasibility study done to determine if the pool should be renovated or replaced. He had priced a new pool several years ago at a cost of $10 million and it is probably higher now.
Billue also reported the city’s nature park qualifies as a monarch butterfly weigh station due to the pollinators growing in the park. The butterflies are especially drawn to milkweed and on Monday, there were 13 caterpillars found. The butterflies migrate to Mexico every winter and now the nature park has been given a federal weigh station designation as a resting spot for the traveling winged insects.
Council looks to fill seat on redevelopment commission
Councilman Dan Oldenkamp reported the council appointee to the redevelopment commission, Melissa Adams, has moved to Florida and they will need to find a person to replace her. Council members all agreed she had done a fine outstanding job while on the commission and she will be missed.
Oldenkamp said she gave him a couple of names to look into and other council members will look for recommendations as well.
Diane Bunnell, ADA coordinator, said the 2022 golf outing was a great success. The “Team Up for ADA “ outing took place at Hollow Acres Golf Course on Aug. 20. Bunnell said the golf course allowed them to use the grounds at no cost and gave a sizable donation for the day’s raffle. She said they were down on players but made more money. She thanked everyone who helped and who participated. “It was a very fun day,” she said.