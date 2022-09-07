Local news

MONTICELLO — During their first meeting of the month, the Monticello City Council heard from department heads including Parks Superintendent Mitch Billue. He told the council he and Mayor Cathy Gross had gone to Sullivan for its pool reopening on Aug. 31. The town had formed a “Friends of the Pool” organization, which helped to fund their pool renovation. “It was pretty encouraging there,” he said.

“We talked to the staff and learned how they did things,” he said.

