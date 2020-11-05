MONTICELLO — The annual Monticello Lighted Christmas Parade won’t be happening after all.
The Rotary Club of Monticello and the Streets of Monticello Association announced Wednesday that this year’s parade is canceled due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in White County.
The parade was scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. Dec. 5 through downtown Monticello.
The parade cancellation is the second in three years. In 2018, severe weather caused that year’s festivities to be called off.
“Due to the rising numbers in COVID-19 cases, it is with deep regret that we must cancel the 2020 Monticello Lighted Christmas Parade,” stated a joint press release from the Rotary Club of Monticello and S.O.M.A. “For the safety of the spectators, volunteers and participants, we feel it is prudent to cancel for this year. We will be back … in 2021 and be bigger, better and stronger.”
The Rotary Club of Monticello and S.O.M.A. assumed sponsorship of the parade this year after its previous sponsor, the Greater Monticello Chamber of Commerce, announced its closure Sept. 30.
COVID-19 cases throughout White County have spiked in recent days, according to statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health. Between Oct. 28-Nov. 3, there have been 101 people in the county who have tested positive for the virus.
Not allowing COVID-19 to totally dampen people’s holiday spirit, S.O.M.A. is looking for ways to make the community a little brighter.
The group is asking all downtown businesses to hang Christmas lights in store windows before the holiday shopping season begins Nov. 18 – Black Wednesday.
Also, Mayor Cathy Gross is contemplating bringing back a Holiday Light Contest throughout Monticello in which residential and commercial entities would register and participate. More information about this will be provided as plans further develop.