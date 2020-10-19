MONTICELLO – Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital earned national recognition for its efforts to end the wait for lifesaving organ transplants.
The recognition comes via its partnership with the Indiana Donor Network, the state’s federally designated organ recovery organization, and the 2020 Workplace Partnership for Life Hospital Organ Donation Campaign.
As part of the national campaign, IU Health White Memorial collaborated with the Indiana Donor Network team to educate staff, patients, visitors and the White County region about the critical need for organ, tissue and eye donation, including signing up as donors. IU Health White Memorial was one of 60 Indiana organizations to participate in the 2020 campaign — up from 50 participating organizations in 2019.
“Indiana hospitals are supporting donation in a way we have never seen previously,” said Kellie Hanner, Indiana Donor Network president and CEO. “Together with IU Health White Memorial and our other partners, we are finding new ways to bring hope to the 113,000 people nationwide awaiting a lifesaving organ transplant and the many more in need of healing tissue transplants.”
While more than 4 million Hoosiers are registered to give the gift of life, another person is added to the national transplant waiting list every 10 minutes, reaffirming the critical and growing need for more people to say yes to donation.
Nationwide, the 2020 WPFL campaign efforts to raise donation awareness prompted 59,662 new donors to sign up for donor registries in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
“We’re proud to help spread this important message in our community,” said IU Health White Memorial President Mary Minier. “Raising awareness for organ, tissue and eye donation is vital for the 1,300 Hoosiers, and thousands of patients across the country, who are waiting on a lifesaving transplant.”
Anyone, regardless of age or medical history, is eligible to sign up as an organ, tissue and eye donor. To learn more, visit IndianaDonorNetwork.org.
The WPFL Hospital Organ Donation Campaign is a national initiative that unites the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the organ donation community with workplaces around the nation to spread the word about the importance of donation.
For more information about the campaign, visit OrganDonor.gov/hospitals.