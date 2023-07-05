MONTICELLO — American Senior Communities (ASC) is proud to announce that Monticello Healthcare has been recognized as a 2023 recipient of the Silver – Achievement in Quality Award by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) for its commitment to improving the lives of residents through quality care. The distinction is the second of three progressive award levels through the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program. The program honors providers across the nation that have demonstrated their commitment to improving quality of care for our nation’s elders and individuals with disabilities.

Statewide, there were two ASC communities who earned the silver level award this year, which accounted for half of the awards given to Indiana.

