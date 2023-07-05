MONTICELLO — American Senior Communities (ASC) is proud to announce that Monticello Healthcare has been recognized as a 2023 recipient of the Silver – Achievement in Quality Award by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) for its commitment to improving the lives of residents through quality care. The distinction is the second of three progressive award levels through the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program. The program honors providers across the nation that have demonstrated their commitment to improving quality of care for our nation’s elders and individuals with disabilities.
Statewide, there were two ASC communities who earned the silver level award this year, which accounted for half of the awards given to Indiana.
“We are delighted to recognize Monticello Healthcare, and incredibly proud of the commitment to quality and compassionate care they demonstrate in order to progress through this program and earn these awards. Going through this process only makes our organization stronger,” said Steve Van Camp, CEO of American Senior Communities.
The AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award
Program is a rigorous three-level process that is reviewed and evaluated by trained experts against a set of nationally recognized standards for organizational excellence. The standards of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program help organizations achieve superior performance over time to improve quality of life and care of long-term care residents and staff.
Providers begin the quality improvement process at the bronze level, where they develop an organizational profile with essential performance elements such as vision, mission statement, understanding of key customers, and key strengths and challenges. Progressing to the silver level requires a more detailed demonstration of superior performance. Trained examiners review each application to determine if a center has met the demands of the criteria. As a recipient of the Silver – Achievement in Quality award, Monticello Healthcare may now move forward to the Gold – Excellence in Quality award criteria, joining the ranks of the best in long-term care.
The awards will be presented during Delivering Solutions 23, the AHCA/NCAL
Convention & Expo, October 1-4, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
About Monticello Healthcare
Monticello Healthcare offers a wide variety of Lifestyle and Care Options including short-term rehabilitation, outpatient therapy, memory, long-term, respite and hospice care. Our mission is to compassionately serve each customer with quality care and excellence. To learn more about Monticello Healthcare visit ASCCare.com/MAL.