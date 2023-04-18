MONTICELLO – The city’s Board of Public Works gave their approval for the fire department to donate their old rescue boat to the Buffalo Fire Department. Fire Chief Galen Logan said they had received some “nice” donations to purchase a new rescue boat with better accommodations for diving.
The old boat, he explained is a john boat bought new by the fire department in 1974. It eventually went to the sheriff’s department, then went to the emergency management before coming back to the fire department. The Lake Shafer Association has been supporting the maintenance of the rescue boat over the years and the motor on the boat was donated by the organization. Logan said they have the blessing of the association to donate the boat with the motor to Buffalo.
The fire department also received the board’s approval to renew the annual service agreement for the stations’ generator and to purchase new software. The old software, called “Fire House” is no longer supported. He said they have looked at different software and chose the ESO schedule program. He said they use that company’s software for billing with the ambulance service. He said when he heard ESO bought out the Fire House software, it would eventually need to be replaced.
The Board also approved the resignation of Michelle Mills from the clerk treasurer’s office. Clerk treasurer Jim Manns said she was “sought out” for another opportunity with more money and better flexibility. Her resignation will take effect on April 28. Mayor Cathy Gross wished her “Best wishes and continued success.”
Two wastewater employees were given raises for accomplishing learning milestones in the department. Nick Longbon will have an extra $.75/hour after he has taken on greater responsibility on the lift stations, Superintendent Bob Lindley told the board. He said, “Nick is doing a great job.” Gross agreed and said, “We appreciate his efforts.”
Bob Neal will receive a $.25/ hour raise after having completed a lab test. He is currently working in an apprenticeship program for his training with the agreement he gets an additional $.25/hour every six months or every 1,000 hours of instruction until the apprenticeship is completed. Gross also offered her congratulations to Neal as well.
At both the Board of Works and the city council meeting, Phil Vogel represented the Kiwanis Club. He brought a brochure with items made from recycled plastic that could be donated to the city. The club, as well as it’s youth offshoot, Key Club, collect plastic bottle caps. He was preparing to take the bottle caps to a plastics recycling company in Evansville, which makes benches, tables, and much more, which the Kiwanis Club will donate to the city as a community project. He said the products made of the recycled plastic are very heavy and sturdy with stainless steel bolts.