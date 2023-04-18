Herald Journal Local News logo

MONTICELLO – The city’s Board of Public Works gave their approval for the fire department to donate their old rescue boat to the Buffalo Fire Department. Fire Chief Galen Logan said they had received some “nice” donations to purchase a new rescue boat with better accommodations for diving.

The old boat, he explained is a john boat bought new by the fire department in 1974. It eventually went to the sheriff’s department, then went to the emergency management before coming back to the fire department. The Lake Shafer Association has been supporting the maintenance of the rescue boat over the years and the motor on the boat was donated by the organization. Logan said they have the blessing of the association to donate the boat with the motor to Buffalo.

Tags