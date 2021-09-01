Aug. 20
3:20 a.m. – 5400 block of East Highchew Court, Monticello, Assist invalid
5:19 a.m. – US 421 and Quarry Road, Monon, Motor vehicle accident with injuries
11:04 a.m. – 11200 block of North Lower Lake Shore Drive, Monticello, Assist invalid
9:31 p.m. – 3800 block of North Lake Road 24 East, Monticello, EMS call
Aug. 21
11:29 a.m. – 4400 block of East Harbor Court, Monticello, EMS call
1:10 p.m. – 4400 bock of North 1000 East, Idaville, EMS call
4:34 p.m. – 2300 block of East Untaluti Drive, Monticello, EMS incident, other
4:58 p.m. – 100 Road North, Monticello, Smoke or odor removal
6:26 p.m. – 900 block of Hanawalt Street, Monticello, Blood draw for law enforcement
6:37 p.m. – 100 block of North Beach Drive, Monticello, EMS incident, other
7:26 p.m. – 5000 block of Indiana Beach Road, Monticello, EMS call
8:30 p.m.- 100 block of South Wood Street, Brookston, Medical assist EMS crew
10:46 p.m. – 9600 block of East US Hwy 24 and 950 East, Idaville, Motor vehicle accident with injuries
11:43 p.m. – 500 block of East Earl Street, Chalmers, EMS call
Aug. 22
12:26 a.m. – 1100 block of Maxwell Avenue, Monticello, EMS call
7:28 a.m. – 800 block of South Sixth Street, Monticello, EMS incident, other
10:14 a.m. – 100 block of North 25 East, Reynolds, EMS call
4:02 p.m. – 800 block of South Sixth Street, Monticello, EMS call
5:06 p.m. – 12600 block of South 300 East, Battle Ground, EMS call
6:14 p.m. – 100 block of West Spencer Street, Monticello, EMS call
8:20 p.m. – 800 block of South Sixth Street, Monticello, EMS call
9:57 p.m. – US Hwy 24, Monticello, Motor vehicle/pedestrian accident
Aug. 23
6:29 a.m. – 4700 block of North West Shafer Drive, Monticello, EMS incident, other
7:06 a.m. – 600 block of South Kenton Street, Reynolds, EMS call
11:07 a.m. – 2900 block of West State Road 18, Brookston, EMS incident, other
6:34 p.m. – 12900 block of North 1225 West, Monticello, EMS call
7:51 p.m. – 1200 block of North Sixth Street, Monticello, EMS call
Aug. 24
7:57 a.m. – 6500 block of East Riverwood Court, Buffalo, EMS call
8:30 a.m. – 4400 block of North 1000 East, Idaville, EMS call
12:54 p.m. – South Illinois and Harrison Streets, Monticello, EMS incident, other
4:57 p.m. – 300 block of East Earl Street, Chalmers, EMS call
7:09 p.m. – 900 block of West Hanawalt Street, Monticello, Blood draw for law enforcement
7:43 p.m. – 6500 block of East Riverwood Court, Buffalo, EMS call
11:01 p.m. – 1000 block of Linda Avenue, Monticello, EMS call
11:56 p.m. – 300 block of South Sixth Street, Monticello, EMS incident, other
Aug. 25
6:35 a.m. – 11500 block of East 1000 North, Buffalo, EMS call
11:16 a.m. – 300 block of Market Street, Monticello, Gas leak
2:51 p.m. – 900 block of East Smithson Road, Reynolds, EMS call
5:50 p.m. – 200 block of South Beach Drive, Monticello, EMS call
Aug. 26
9:15 a.m. – 7700 block of West 950 North, Monticello, EMS call
2:01 p.m. – 200 block of West Railroad Street, Burnettsville, EMS call
2:20 p.m. – 6500 block of East Chapman Drive, Buffalo, EMS call
4:23 p.m. – 900 block of Bluewater Drive, Monticello, EMS call
Aug. 27
4:18 a.m. – 100 block of North Beach Drive, Monticello, Assist invalid
7:32 a.m. – 1000 block of South Brackney Street, Brookston, EMS call
9:44 a.m. – 1000 block of North Main Street, Monticello, EMS call
10:21 a.m. – 4800 block of North Boxman Place, Buffalo, EMS call
2:16 p.m. – 600 block of West Broadway Street, Monticello, Assist invalid
3:57 p.m. – 1100 block of North Main Street, Monticello, EMS call
6:26 p.m. – 300 block of South Sixth Street, Monticello, Alarm system activation, no fire – unintentional
7:37 p.m. – 100 block of East Fourth Street, Monon, EMS call
8:49 p.m. – 1100 block of Arbor Court, Monticello, EMS call
9:26 p.m. – 300 block of West Washington Street, Monticello, EMS call
10:33 p.m. – 4300 block of East 500 North, Monticello, EMS call