March 19
6:58 a.m. — State Road 43 North of County Road 350 South, Chalmers, Motor vehicle accident with injuries
8:18 a.m. — 5800 block of East Cottonwood Drive, Monticello, Building fire
10:28 a.m. — 1300 block of East 800 South, Brookston, EMS call
10:37 a.m. — North Chandler, Monticello, Service call, other
1:47 p.m. — 1100 block of Hinterland Court, Monticello, EMS call
9:19 p.m. — 2800 block of South Airport Road, Monticello, Gas leak
11:42 p.m. — 2200 block of Northwest Shafer Drive, Monticello, EMS call
March 20
3:27 a.m. — 900 block of West Hanawalt Street, Monticello, EMS call
8:39 a.m. — 7100 block of East State Road 16, Monticello, EMS call
9:12 a.m. — 800 block of South Sixth Street, Monticello, EMS call
9:23 a.m. — 1100 block of North Main Street, Monticello, EMS call
12:40 p.m. — 1300 block of North 1300 East, Idaville, EMS call
2:43 p.m. — 800 block of South Sixth Street, Monticello, EMS call
4:57 p.m. — 900 block of North Sixth Street, Monticello, EMS call
6:41 p.m. — 4100 block of North 1350 East, Idaville, EMS call
7:21 p.m. — 11800 block of West Windsor Road, Monticello, Assist invalid
March 21
4:25 a.m. — 400 block of Heritage Road, Monticello, EMS call
3:24 p.m. — 2200 North East Shafer Drive, Monticello, Special outside fire, other
3:56 p.m. — 3800 block of North Lake Road 24 East, Monticello, EMS call
4:43 p.m. — 4200 block of South Yankee Drive, Monticello, EMS incident, other
9:31 p.m. — 1400 block of South 425 East, Monticello, EMS incident, other
March 22
11:20 a.m. — 900 block of South Sixth Street, Blood draw for law enforcement
2:21 p.m. — 100 block of West Spencer Street, Monticello, EMS incident, other
5:16 p.m. — 100 block of North Beach Drive, Monticello, EMS call
7:23 p.m. — 1000 block of South Prairie Street, Brookston, EMS incident, other
March 23
3:59 a.m. — 3000 block of East McKinley Drive, Monticello, EMS call
4:59 a.m. — US 24 West of 125 East, Reynolds, Motor vehicle accident with injuries
7:53 a.m. — 400 block of West Eastlawn Road, Burnettsville, EMS call
9:41 a.m. — 6100 block of North Lake Road 65 East, Monticello, EMS call
10:41 a.m. — 3500 block of North East Shafer Drive, Monticello, Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire
10:57 a.m. — 188 mile marker of I 65 southbound, Brookston, Motor vehicle accident with injuries, blood draw for law enforcement
11:50 a.m. — 11300 block of South Dime Loop, Brookston, EMS call
1:46 p.m. — 186 mile marker of I65 northbound, Brookston, EMS call
1:47 p.m. — 5000 block of Indiana Beach Road, Monticello EMS call
3:37 p.m. — 6300 block of US Highway 24 East, Monticello, EMS call
10:05 p.m. — 75 block of East State Road 18, Brookston, Motor vehicle accident with no injuries
March 24
1:08 a.m. — 100 block of West Second Street, Burnettsville, EMS call
8:13 a.m. — 11100 block of Appleview Drive, Brookston, EMS call
9:59 a.m. — 25 East, Reynolds, Fire in motor home, camper or recreational vehicle
10:12 a.m. — 11000 block of North Quietwater Drive, Monticello, EMS call
10:58 a.m. — 6000 block of East 175 North, Monticello, EMS incident, other
1:32 p.m. — 188 mile marker of I65 southbound, Brookston, EMS call
1:56 p.m. — 1000 block of West Broadway Street, Monticello, Motor vehicle accident with injuries
3:35 p.m. — 5700 block of North Stahl Road, Monon, EMS call
5 p.m. — 800 block of South Sixth Street, Monticello, EMS call
6:14 p.m. — 600 block of Anchor Court, Monticello, EMS call
March 25
10:34 a.m. — 200 block of East Fisher Street, Monticello, EMS incident, other
11:22 a.m. — 200 block of West US Highway 24, Idaville, EMS call
3:39 p.m. — 100 block of North Beach Drive, Monticello, EMS call
3:54 p.m. — 500 block of West Jefferson Street, Monticello, Assist invalid
March 26
3:27 a.m. — 1100 block of North Main Street, Monticello, EMS call