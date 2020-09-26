Monticello Fire Department logo

Sept. 11

7:25 a.m. — 900 block of North Main Street, Monticello, EMS call

11:20 a.m. — 900 block of West South Street, Monticello, blood draw for law enforcement

4:53 p.m. — 1100 block of North Main Street, Monticello, EMS call

9:25 p.m. — 300 block of South Logan Street, Idaville, EMS call

10:57 p.m. — 2800 block of Baers Court, Monticello, EMS incident, other

Sept. 12

7:45 a.m. — 300 block of South Park Drive, Monticello, assist invalid

10:08 a.m. — 800 block of South Sixth Street, Monticello, EMS call

12:06 p.m. — Bluewater Drive and Old Dam, Monticello, swimming/recreational water area rescue

3:44 p.m. — Junction of US 421 and Indiana 18 South, Delphi, motor vehicle accident with injuries

9:08 p.m. — 2700 block of North West Shafer Drive, Monticello, EMS call

Sept. 13

12:10 a.m. — 6700 block of East Connell’s Lane, Buffalo, water-related rescue, other

2:21 p.m. — 12300 block of West Twin Pine Drive, Monticello, EMS call

2:43 p.m. — 600 block of Cherrydale, Monticello, assist invalid

3:02 p.m. — 1100 block of North Main Street, Monticello, EMS call

7:16 p.m. — 12300 block of North Upper Lakeshore Drive, Monticello, false alarm

Sept. 15

6:25 a.m. — 7000 block of East US 24, Monticello, EMS call

8:53 a.m. — 600 block of Anchor Court, Monticello, EMS call

10:22 a.m. — 1100 block of North Main Street, Monticello, EMS call

10:27 a.m. — 500 block of Hickory Lane, Monticello, EMS call

10:34 a.m. — 5900 block of East Walnut Drive, Monticello, EMS call

12:21 p.m. — 200 block of South Beach Drive, Monticello, EMS call

4:30 p.m. — 100 block of Crestwood Drive, Monticello, EMS call

4:51 p.m. — Monon and McKinley Road, Monon, motor vehicle accident with injuries

Sept. 16

2:42 a.m. — 100 block of North Main Street, Reynolds, EMS call

7:23 a.m. — 100 block of Oakview Drive, Monticello, EMS call

Sept. 17

12:20 a.m. — 200 block of South Beach Drive, Monticello, EMS incident, other

7:03 a.m. — 4600 block of North 1150 East, Idaville, EMS call and medical assist

10:35 a.m. — 400 North and East Shafer Drive, Monticello, EMS call

10:36 a.m. — 11000 block of Pennsylvania Street, Monticello, EMS call

3:21 p.m. — 900 block of North Main Street, Monticello, EMS call

4:47 p.m. — 500 block of Holly Street, Monon, EMS call

6:38 p.m. — 3600 block of North West Shafer Drive, Monticello, EMS call

7:42 p.m. — 900 block of Oakview Drive, Monticello, EMS call

11:05 p.m. — 700 block of West Broadway Street, Monticello, EMS incident, other

Sept. 18

3:03 a.m. — 6100 block of East 200 North, Monticello, medical assist

8:44 a.m. — 600 block of East Shadeland Drive, Monticello, EMS call

4:08 p.m. — 600 block of Hanawalt Street, Monticello, assist invalid

5:33 p.m. — 100 block of South Beach Drive, Monticello, EMS call

7:30 p.m. — 1100 block of North Main Street, Monticello, EMS call

8 p.m. — 100 block of South Second Street, Chalmers, EMS call

9:26 p.m. — 800 block of South Sixth Street, Monticello, EMS call