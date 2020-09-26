Sept. 11
7:25 a.m. — 900 block of North Main Street, Monticello, EMS call
11:20 a.m. — 900 block of West South Street, Monticello, blood draw for law enforcement
4:53 p.m. — 1100 block of North Main Street, Monticello, EMS call
9:25 p.m. — 300 block of South Logan Street, Idaville, EMS call
10:57 p.m. — 2800 block of Baers Court, Monticello, EMS incident, other
Sept. 12
7:45 a.m. — 300 block of South Park Drive, Monticello, assist invalid
10:08 a.m. — 800 block of South Sixth Street, Monticello, EMS call
12:06 p.m. — Bluewater Drive and Old Dam, Monticello, swimming/recreational water area rescue
3:44 p.m. — Junction of US 421 and Indiana 18 South, Delphi, motor vehicle accident with injuries
9:08 p.m. — 2700 block of North West Shafer Drive, Monticello, EMS call
Sept. 13
12:10 a.m. — 6700 block of East Connell’s Lane, Buffalo, water-related rescue, other
2:21 p.m. — 12300 block of West Twin Pine Drive, Monticello, EMS call
2:43 p.m. — 600 block of Cherrydale, Monticello, assist invalid
3:02 p.m. — 1100 block of North Main Street, Monticello, EMS call
7:16 p.m. — 12300 block of North Upper Lakeshore Drive, Monticello, false alarm
Sept. 15
6:25 a.m. — 7000 block of East US 24, Monticello, EMS call
8:53 a.m. — 600 block of Anchor Court, Monticello, EMS call
10:22 a.m. — 1100 block of North Main Street, Monticello, EMS call
10:27 a.m. — 500 block of Hickory Lane, Monticello, EMS call
10:34 a.m. — 5900 block of East Walnut Drive, Monticello, EMS call
12:21 p.m. — 200 block of South Beach Drive, Monticello, EMS call
4:30 p.m. — 100 block of Crestwood Drive, Monticello, EMS call
4:51 p.m. — Monon and McKinley Road, Monon, motor vehicle accident with injuries
Sept. 16
2:42 a.m. — 100 block of North Main Street, Reynolds, EMS call
7:23 a.m. — 100 block of Oakview Drive, Monticello, EMS call
Sept. 17
12:20 a.m. — 200 block of South Beach Drive, Monticello, EMS incident, other
7:03 a.m. — 4600 block of North 1150 East, Idaville, EMS call and medical assist
10:35 a.m. — 400 North and East Shafer Drive, Monticello, EMS call
10:36 a.m. — 11000 block of Pennsylvania Street, Monticello, EMS call
3:21 p.m. — 900 block of North Main Street, Monticello, EMS call
4:47 p.m. — 500 block of Holly Street, Monon, EMS call
6:38 p.m. — 3600 block of North West Shafer Drive, Monticello, EMS call
7:42 p.m. — 900 block of Oakview Drive, Monticello, EMS call
11:05 p.m. — 700 block of West Broadway Street, Monticello, EMS incident, other
Sept. 18
3:03 a.m. — 6100 block of East 200 North, Monticello, medical assist
8:44 a.m. — 600 block of East Shadeland Drive, Monticello, EMS call
4:08 p.m. — 600 block of Hanawalt Street, Monticello, assist invalid
5:33 p.m. — 100 block of South Beach Drive, Monticello, EMS call
7:30 p.m. — 1100 block of North Main Street, Monticello, EMS call
8 p.m. — 100 block of South Second Street, Chalmers, EMS call
9:26 p.m. — 800 block of South Sixth Street, Monticello, EMS call