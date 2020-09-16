Monticello Fire Department logo

Sept. 4

9:27 a.m. — 6600 block of Hunter Ridge Court, Monticello, EMS call

11:40 a.m. — Main and South streets, Monticello, motor vehicle accident with injuries.

12:04 p.m. — 225 North, Monticello, brush or brush-and-grass mixture fire

4:37 p.m. — 900 block of West Washington Street, Monticello, motor vehicle/pedestrian accident

5 p.m. — 11900 block of West 725 North Monticello, EMS call

5:35 p.m. — Main and Ohio streets, Monticello, motor vehicle accident

5:37 p.m. — 5200 block of East Indiana Beach Road, Monticello, dumpster or other outside trash receptacle fire

7:45 p.m. — 3100 block of North 400 East, Monticello, EMS call, other

8:03 p.m. — 200 block of Water Tower Dr., Monon, motor vehicle accident with injuries

9:22 p.m. — 800 block of Lincoln Street, Monon, EMS call

Sept. 5

12:14 a.m. — 900 block of West South Street, Monticello, blood draw for law enforcement

12:36 a.m. — 400 block of Maple Street, Monticello, EMS call

1:19 a.m. — 500 block of Race Street, Monon, EMS incident, other

2:51 a.m. — 200 block of East Fisher Street, Monticello, EMS call

8:34 a.m. — 225 North and 400 East, Monticello, brush or brush-and-grass mixture fire

1:51 p.m. — 1700 block of West 900 South, Brookston, EMS call

1:52 p.m. — 600 block of Orchard Lane, Monticello, EMS call

2:49 p.m. — 2400 block of North West Shafer Drive, Monticello, EMS call

2:55 p.m. — 2700 block of North West Shafer Drive, Monticello, EMS call

4:15 p.m. — 11500 block of East 250 North, Idaville, EMS call

9:44 p.m. — 300 block of South Main Street, Monticello, false alarm

Sept. 6

2:25 a.m. — 100 block of South 425 East, Monticello, EMS call

12:09 p.m. — 6100 block of East 200 North, Monticello, EMS call

3:41 p.m. — 800 South Sixth Street, Monticello, EMS call

4:54 p.m. — 5000 block of East Indiana Beach Road, Monticello, swimming/recreational water areas rescue

6:30 p.m. — 800 block of Bluewater Drive, Monticello, smoke detector activation due to malfunction

7:10 p.m. — 500 block of West Norway Road, Monticello, EMS call

7:41 p.m. — Walking park on Third Street, Chalmers, EMS incident, other

Sept. 7

12:22 a.m. — 600 block of Orchard Lane, Monticello, public service

2:37 a.m. — 500 block of East South Street, Monticello, EMS call

9:19 a.m. — 10600 block of North 850 West, Monticello, EMS incident, other

10:15 a.m. — 2700 block of North West Shafer Drive, Monticello, EMS call

3:11 p.m. — 500 block of Turpie Street, Monticello, heat from short circuit (wiring), defective/worn

11:52 p.m. — 900 block of West Hanawalt Street, Monticello, blood draw for law enforcement

Sept. 8

1:13 a.m. — 11100 block of North 1175 West, Monticello, EMS call

4:22 a.m. — 600 block of Hanawalt Street, Monticello, EMS incident, other

6:43 a.m. — 12000 block of North Clearwater Drive, Monticello, assist invalid

7:32 a.m. — 600 block of Hanawalt Street, Monticello, assist invalid

12:37 p.m. — 200 block of South Beach Drive, Monticello, assist invalid

7:51 p.m. — 600 block of Hanawalt Street, Monticello, assist invalid

Sept. 9

5:36 p.m. — 300 block of West Harrison Street, Monon, EMS call

10:53 p.m. — 600 block of South Mills Street, Brookston, EMS call

Sept. 10

9:53 a.m. — 5800 block of North Echo Lane Court, Monticello, EMS call

1:16 p.m. — 200 block of South Beach Drive, Monticello, EMS call

2:29 p.m. — — 100 block of West Harrison Street, Monticello, gas leak

3:29 p.m. — 800 block of South Sixth Street, Monticello, EMS call

Sept. 11

7:25 a.m.—900 block of North Main Street, Monticello, EMS call

11:20 a.m. — 900 block of West South Street, Monticello, blood draw for law enforcement

4:53 p.m. — 1100 block of North Main Street, Monticello, EMS call

9:25 p.m. — 300 block of South Logan Street, Idaville, EMS call

10:57 p.m. — 2800 block of Baers Court, Monticello, EMS incident, other