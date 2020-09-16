Sept. 4
9:27 a.m. — 6600 block of Hunter Ridge Court, Monticello, EMS call
11:40 a.m. — Main and South streets, Monticello, motor vehicle accident with injuries.
12:04 p.m. — 225 North, Monticello, brush or brush-and-grass mixture fire
4:37 p.m. — 900 block of West Washington Street, Monticello, motor vehicle/pedestrian accident
5 p.m. — 11900 block of West 725 North Monticello, EMS call
5:35 p.m. — Main and Ohio streets, Monticello, motor vehicle accident
5:37 p.m. — 5200 block of East Indiana Beach Road, Monticello, dumpster or other outside trash receptacle fire
7:45 p.m. — 3100 block of North 400 East, Monticello, EMS call, other
8:03 p.m. — 200 block of Water Tower Dr., Monon, motor vehicle accident with injuries
9:22 p.m. — 800 block of Lincoln Street, Monon, EMS call
Sept. 5
12:14 a.m. — 900 block of West South Street, Monticello, blood draw for law enforcement
12:36 a.m. — 400 block of Maple Street, Monticello, EMS call
1:19 a.m. — 500 block of Race Street, Monon, EMS incident, other
2:51 a.m. — 200 block of East Fisher Street, Monticello, EMS call
8:34 a.m. — 225 North and 400 East, Monticello, brush or brush-and-grass mixture fire
1:51 p.m. — 1700 block of West 900 South, Brookston, EMS call
1:52 p.m. — 600 block of Orchard Lane, Monticello, EMS call
2:49 p.m. — 2400 block of North West Shafer Drive, Monticello, EMS call
2:55 p.m. — 2700 block of North West Shafer Drive, Monticello, EMS call
4:15 p.m. — 11500 block of East 250 North, Idaville, EMS call
9:44 p.m. — 300 block of South Main Street, Monticello, false alarm
Sept. 6
2:25 a.m. — 100 block of South 425 East, Monticello, EMS call
12:09 p.m. — 6100 block of East 200 North, Monticello, EMS call
3:41 p.m. — 800 South Sixth Street, Monticello, EMS call
4:54 p.m. — 5000 block of East Indiana Beach Road, Monticello, swimming/recreational water areas rescue
6:30 p.m. — 800 block of Bluewater Drive, Monticello, smoke detector activation due to malfunction
7:10 p.m. — 500 block of West Norway Road, Monticello, EMS call
7:41 p.m. — Walking park on Third Street, Chalmers, EMS incident, other
Sept. 7
12:22 a.m. — 600 block of Orchard Lane, Monticello, public service
2:37 a.m. — 500 block of East South Street, Monticello, EMS call
9:19 a.m. — 10600 block of North 850 West, Monticello, EMS incident, other
10:15 a.m. — 2700 block of North West Shafer Drive, Monticello, EMS call
3:11 p.m. — 500 block of Turpie Street, Monticello, heat from short circuit (wiring), defective/worn
11:52 p.m. — 900 block of West Hanawalt Street, Monticello, blood draw for law enforcement
Sept. 8
1:13 a.m. — 11100 block of North 1175 West, Monticello, EMS call
4:22 a.m. — 600 block of Hanawalt Street, Monticello, EMS incident, other
6:43 a.m. — 12000 block of North Clearwater Drive, Monticello, assist invalid
7:32 a.m. — 600 block of Hanawalt Street, Monticello, assist invalid
12:37 p.m. — 200 block of South Beach Drive, Monticello, assist invalid
7:51 p.m. — 600 block of Hanawalt Street, Monticello, assist invalid
Sept. 9
5:36 p.m. — 300 block of West Harrison Street, Monon, EMS call
10:53 p.m. — 600 block of South Mills Street, Brookston, EMS call
Sept. 10
9:53 a.m. — 5800 block of North Echo Lane Court, Monticello, EMS call
1:16 p.m. — 200 block of South Beach Drive, Monticello, EMS call
2:29 p.m. — — 100 block of West Harrison Street, Monticello, gas leak
3:29 p.m. — 800 block of South Sixth Street, Monticello, EMS call
Sept. 11
7:25 a.m.—900 block of North Main Street, Monticello, EMS call
11:20 a.m. — 900 block of West South Street, Monticello, blood draw for law enforcement
4:53 p.m. — 1100 block of North Main Street, Monticello, EMS call
9:25 p.m. — 300 block of South Logan Street, Idaville, EMS call
10:57 p.m. — 2800 block of Baers Court, Monticello, EMS incident, other