WHITE COUNTY – Monticello Fire Chief Galen Logan says fire departments across White County have been busier than usual responding to numerous grass and field fires.
Logan said the area is still considered to be under drought conditions.
“Everything is as dry as it was last summer and fall,” he said.
And with high winds part of the week’s weather forecast, the chance of grass and field fires spreading far and wide increases.
“It will take at least of month before things start to green up,” Logan said. “Fires can spread really fast, even without a wind. With wind conditions, fire can jump roads, ditches, driveways, etc.”
As of 3 p.m. March 8, Logan said the county had responded to three fires involving multiple fire departments.
“This taxes all departments with personnel and equipment,” he said.