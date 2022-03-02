MONTICELLO — The city of Monticello is now home to its own community paramedicine program.
And Nick Green, firefighter/paramedic with the Monticello Fire Department, will be its first paramedic.
The Monticello City Council approved the program at its Feb. 7 and Feb. 22 meetings that will help fill healthcare service gaps typically seen in rural and aging communities.
“And we are rural,” Green said.
Community paramedicine is a relatively new and evolving healthcare model. It allows paramedics and emergency medical technicians (EMTs) to operate in expanded roles by assisting with public health and primary healthcare and preventive services to underserved populations in a community. The goals are to improve access to care and to avoid duplicating existing services.
“Think of (the position) like a subcontractor,” Green said at the Feb. 7 council meeting. “IU Health has a million things going on and what they lack is in-home health care. It’s really hard to find and really hard to fund. The hospital gives me the order for a patient and I follow up, provide the necessary and monitor that patient.”
Community paramedics, he said, help keep patients from being re-admitted to the hospital. Patients are monitored by the community paramedic for 30 to 90 days, depending on the patient’s ailment, to keep them out of the hospital setting.
“The benefit for the city is they will have an eighth paramedic/firefighter around town. The biggest benefit to IU (Health) is keeping patients from re-admitting,” Green said. “Re-admitting is expensive and it has been found nationwide that it helps keep costs low.”
Monticello Mayor Cathy Gross noted that the program comes at no cost to city taxpayers since it is funded through grants and donations.
The first year of the program is ensured, thanks to a $100,000 donation from the West Central Region of IU Health, a $9,500 from IU Health-White Memorial Hospital, and $15,000 from the Indiana State Department of Health.
Fire Chief Galen Logan said the program is looking at receiving another $75,000 in other grants in the near future.
“This partnership provides our community with another resource to improve overall community health,” Green said.
Community paramedics generally focus on:
• Providing and connecting patients to primary care services
• Completing post hospital follow-up care
• Integration with local public health agencies, home health agencies, health systems, and other providers
• Providing education and health promotion programs
• Providing services not available elsewhere in the community
In 2021, The Monticello Fire Department and IU Health White Memorial Hospital collaborated on the Community Paramedicine Program pilot project. During the six-month pilot program operated by Green and fellow firefighter/paramedic Chad Walther, the Monticello Fire Department saw 50 patients and had a 100% non-readmittance rate.
While Green will remain a firefighter/paramedic with the Monticello Fire Department, his movement to the community paramedic position creates an open position on the fire department. He added that if there is an emergency and he is in the vicinity, he can still respond and help in the event MFD staff is stretched thin.
He said the community paramedic position creates a new path within the firefighting/paramedic career while not having to work 24-hour shifts at the fire station. Green will work from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.