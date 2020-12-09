MONTICELLO — A local couple will be part of a statewide campaign to raise awareness about substance abuse addiction and recovery options.
Dock Henry, 37, and his wife, Lori, 41, are among five Hoosiers selected to share their story of recovery as part of Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s “Know Your Facts” campaign, an awareness project to dispel stigmas of substance use disorder.
“The FSSA thought their stories of recovery are inspirational to share early, especially with the holiday season upon us,” said Tim Brouk, a spokesman for the state agency.
Dock and Lori have been clean for nearly five years. For a variety of reasons, they became addicted to drugs and painkillers.
“I am very humble and grateful that I no longer have the desire to use or be who I once was,” Dock said. “I get through each and every day knowing the pain that awaits me if i ever use again.”
Dock had smoked marijuana and drank alcohol since age 12 and became addicted to prescription medication after an injury at age 14 put him in the hospital. He eventually moved on to heroin, then mixing in methamphetamine when the high wasn’t strong enough.
This lasted for 15 years, he said, until he ended up in prison for armed robbery. He spent four years behind bars, but continued to use.
Several relationships and children later, Dock continued to go in and out of jail. He never considered joining Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous because he “thought they were for quitters” and that “it was a joke.”
The turning point in his recovery came when one of his children, who had been placed in foster care, told him, “I’m done being bad. Can I come home?”
“I just had gotten to a point in life to where I was sick and tired of being sick and tired,” Dock said.
Facing numerous felonies and misdemeanors and placed on house arrest, Dock entered Home with Hope Inc., a recovery residence in Lafayette, where he ended up working for 3 ½ years in the men’s program.
“The director saw I had a knack for talking to people,” he said.
Lori became hooked on painkillers after suffering numerous injuries as a result of a physically abusive relationship.
“I found myself pretty strung out over a few years,” she said. “I kept going to the doctor and found I could still get a prescription.”
Lori said she felt doctors pushing painkillers on her.
“I’d ask, ‘How long do I have to be on these?” and they would say, ‘Probably for the rest of your life.’”
She visited a psychiatrist who prescribed oxycontin, fentanyl patches, xanax, valium, and other stimulants.
“It was a horrible cycle,” she said. “In hindsight, I feel like I was pseudo-abused by physicians. I felt like I was using against my will. My body and mind kept telling me I’d be sick if I didn’t take the medications.”
Another physician attempted to get her off the medications, but by that point Lori said she was hooked and had no desire to give them up.
“I wanted to be numb from the pain of my past and the pain of my present,” she said.
Lori then went to the streets to seek out what she needed. That led to eventually discovering and using heroin.
She was shooting heroin under a bridge before her sister, an emergency room doctor, barely recognized her when she came in for treatment. The two hadn’t seen one another in about a year.
But it was the death of a friend and ex-husband — both fellow substance users — that propelled her into treatment.
“I thought I was dying for about a week but then the fog started lifting and I was able to look myself in the mirror again,” she said.
Home with Hope is where Dock and Lori met.
“She is my biggest supporter,” he said. “She always lets me be myself and loves me for who I am.”
Ditto for Lori.
“He is my stability and strength when I feel frail and weak,” she said. “He lifts me up and gives me strength.”
Dock now works at Phoenix Paramedics Solutions for the Quick Response Team as a peer recovery coach.
“My clients are a constant reminder of where I was and where I could be again,” he said.
Lori works as a lead case advocate for YWCA of Greater Lafayette’s Domestic Violence Intervention and Prevention Program. She manages her addiction day by day.
“I make it through each day and any thought of using by simply communicating,” she said. “I reach out to my sponsor, friends and family. They help me carry on.
“And sometimes, simply carrying on can be my biggest superpower.”