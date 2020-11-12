MONTICELLO — The city of Monticello is closing its offices due to a rise in COVID-19 positive tests and quarantine requirements in White County.
In an email sent Thursday morning, Mayor Cathy Gross said City Hall and other city offices will be closed until further notice. Essential communication and transactions can be conducted, she said, virtually or by appointment only.
The utility office drive-through window will remain open.
“We take these actions to protect the health and safety of our city family and our community at large,” Gross said. “We thank you for your cooperation and pray for everyone's health and safety as we continue to combat this virus together.”
According to the Indiana State Department of Health, White County is in “Orange” status, which means community spread is moderate to high. As of Nov. 12, the county had recorded 900 positive COVID-19 cases out of 7,120 administered tests, and 19 deaths. The seven-day positivity rate stood at 13.1%.
Between Nov. 4-11, White County recorded 159 positive tests for the virus.
Twin Lakes High School has been closed for the past week because of the number of students out on quarantine. They are expected to reopen Nov. 16, according to the Twin Lakes School Corporation website.
Roosevelt Middle School is closed through Nov. 30.
Monon has also canceled its regularly scheduled town council meeting Nov. 18 due to COVID-19 concerns. The next meeting of the council will be Dec. 2. That meeting, as well as their second December meeting later in the month, may be conduction through virtual means.
“One way or another -- maybe by Zoom or something -- we will have both of our December meetings,” said Tim Brown, town clerk-treasurer. “More information will follow.”
Gov. Eric Holcomb on Nov. 11 scaled the state back from Stage 5 of his Back on Track Indiana plan because Hoosiers are viewing Stage 5 as a reason to act like there is no pandemic.
"Unfortunately, too many of us have let our guard down," he said.
Nov. 15 will see new pandemic requirements taking effect that include social distancing and wearing a mask. Businesses will be mandated to post signs requiring masks be worn before entry and encourage social distancing among customers.
Holcomb is also asking people limit or stop visiting family at long-term care facilities, and to limit gatherings at home and keep from gathering outdoors.