MONTICELLO – The city council of Monticello met Monday night for their regular meeting with one council member absent. Among the items on the agenda, the council discussed the possibility of imposing a storm water utility fee to property taxes to help fund the city’s storm water drains.

Mayor Cathy Gross said the city spends over $100,000 per year on repairs to failing infrastructure. A working group has been meeting to look at ways to fund the repairs without raising utility bills and without taking the funds out of the other utility department’s budgets. “We are now introducing this discussion to the public and to our city council,” Gross said. She said it is their hope that the council will consider adopting a stormwater utility. The proposal is to add a “minimal” annual fee to property taxes. Councilman Doug Pepple said it is inevitable. ‘We might as well save money and do it now,” he said.

