MONTICELLO – The city council of Monticello met Monday night for their regular meeting with one council member absent. Among the items on the agenda, the council discussed the possibility of imposing a storm water utility fee to property taxes to help fund the city’s storm water drains.
Mayor Cathy Gross said the city spends over $100,000 per year on repairs to failing infrastructure. A working group has been meeting to look at ways to fund the repairs without raising utility bills and without taking the funds out of the other utility department’s budgets. “We are now introducing this discussion to the public and to our city council,” Gross said. She said it is their hope that the council will consider adopting a stormwater utility. The proposal is to add a “minimal” annual fee to property taxes. Councilman Doug Pepple said it is inevitable. ‘We might as well save money and do it now,” he said.
Councilman Ken Houston said the city is a CSO (Combined Sewer Overflows) city, under an unfunded mandate from the state, and that mandate has taken its toll on the City of Monticello. “We need to look to the future. As the liaison on water and wastewater, a more than overly concern is rising costs in utility bills. What do we do without raising costs? What is the answer?”
He conceded it may help with the costs and take some pressure off of wastewater and street departments. “That was the first crack in my armor,” he said. “Going forward, will it sell? We don’t know if it will or even if it should,” he said. “We have had problems with infrastructure over the last 100 years. These things are happening. We can’t continue to kick it down the road. Let the public know what we know, where we stand and what the solution is moving forward,” he concluded.
Board of Works member Andy Harmon voiced concern about the term capital improvement and if that money could be used for other projects that are outside of the stormwater issues. Gross said it will be defined by statute that it is specifically for capital improvement projects for stormwater only. She said the city is spending over $100,000 for “band aids.”
He also worried that his neighbor with a 700 sq. ft. property would be paying the same as his 3,200 sq. ft. property. “It’s the poor subsidizing the rich and I’m not OK with that,” he said.
Gross said there are alternative fee structures, but when adding in administrative fees associated with that, it could increase the flat fee. “These are all very valid concerns,” she said and said the consultant Christopher Burke Engineering will give more details for the next step to educate the public and the council.
Fire Department seeks to become first department with its own training facility
Both the Board of Works, which met prior to the city council meeting, and the city council approved a request from the fire department to pursue accreditation as a training institution for paramedics. The department has been working on the project for several months and is ready to turn in the application for accreditation for review. If approved, the department will be the first in the state to have its own training facility with college accreditation for the paramedic courses.
Houston brought up a concern for insurance and liability for the program. The instructors will have their own liability insurance, and city attorney George Loy said they will be meeting with the insurance company to discuss the issue next week.
Darrell Ricky and Belinda Snowberger asked the council for permission to place green ribbons around the city in support of Maci Amick, who is currently in Riley Children’s Hospital. They want the ribbons up around town to show her how much she is supported as she returns home. Councilman Bill Cheever said it is an honor and a privilege to make the motion to approve the request, and the council approved unanimously.
A benefit ride for Amick, 8, will be held on July 29, starting and ending at Rugie's Dugout. Bikes and cars are welcome and registration begins at 11 a.m. with kickstands up at noon.