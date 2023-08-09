MONTICELLO — Big activities are taking place thanks to the Indiana Finance Authority and the State Revolving Fund (SRF), Monticello Water Superintendent Wade Cohagan announced Tuesday at the official ribbon cutting for the RCA Neighborhood Drinking Water Improvements Project.
Lead-based pipes and water mains were formally discontinued from use in construction in 1987. While they continue to be in use in older infrastructure. The state is conscious that this infrastructure needs to be replaced, Cohagan explained.
The neighborhood around the former RCA factory has the oldest infrastructure in the city with some of the water lines over 100 years old.
“As a result of grants from the Indiana Finance Authority and the SRF, we will be able to replace the pipes and water mains without any taxpayer money,” he explained.
This will be an ongoing project in phases until completion in 2025. Cohagan added that Monticello’s project is one of the first of its size and purpose.
“Phase One has been underway, identifying where the lead pipes are, and now we are in Phase Two working on the replacement,” Cohagan said. “Commonwealth Engineering and LGS Plumbing are working together with us to complete the work.”