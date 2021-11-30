MONTICELLO — The newest endeavor for the Monticello Arts Beat was creating an ornament to decorate the Indiana Statehouse Christmas tree.
The theme for this year’s tree is, "92 Reasons to Celebrate." The ornaments were requested by Gov. Eric Holcomb's wife, Janet, who reached out to all 92 Indiana counties asking for a one-of-a-kind ornament.
Twin Lakes High School art teacher Leah Padlo designed the ornament on behalf of the Monticello Arts Beat.
“The wooden ornament features the names of all the major communities in White County; it also includes a windmill, buffalo, train car, and Ferris wheel in the design,” she said. “I created the design by thinking of some of the things that visually represent White County.”
Monticello Arts Beat approved the creation of a replica ornament to be sold as a fundraiser. The blue ornaments will be available to the public for $10. The ornaments are three inches in diameter.
“We anticipate receiving these ornaments by Dec. 19. They can be picked up at the Mayor's office or from the board member in which they are purchased,” Padlo said. “All proceeds will go to fund local arts and tourism.”
For questions, email monticelloartsbeat@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page. Order forms are available at: https://forms.gle/7B4ApqNz6rhh2qwT6.
Checks can be made out to Monticello Arts Beat and can be dropped off at the Twin Lakes High School office, Attn: Leah Padlo; at the Mayor's office; or to executive board members Jordan Adams, Eric Laszczewski, or Jess Horlacher before Dec. 13.
The Monticello Arts Beat will also be hosting their first art show this Saturday, Dec. 4. The show will be at the old fire station (which now serves as the new City Hall), after the Monticello Lighted Christmas Parade, featuring paintings by William Smock.
“Our leadership team meets monthly,” Padlo said. “We are always trying to find ways to incorporate arts in many ways throughout Monticello and the community.”
The mission of the organization is to, “Create a culture and economy that fosters the advancement of the arts and artists in Monticello, and encourages opportunities to Be Enthusiastic about the Arts Together.”
“These are one-of-a-kind ornaments,” Padlo said. “The ornaments are the first in what we hope will be a series in the coming years.”