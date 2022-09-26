INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) announced the 2022 Governor’s Awards for Environmental Excellence. Seven recipients were honored for extraordinary initiatives in protecting the environment.
Among the winners is the City of Monticello in partnership with Ball Corp. The City of Monticello Wastewater Utility developed a rain barrel project to address the cost and concerns of utility customers with the added cost to water their lawns and gardens following the end of allowances for "sprinkler rates." Partnering with Ball Corporation, which provided 55 gallon barrels from food-grade soap, the barrels were provided at no cost to customers to collect rainwater to use on lawns and in gardens. The barrels give the community a way to cut costs and use stormwater runoff, preventing it from running into nearby rivers, lakes, and combined sewers. Ninety-five residents have received a free rain barrel.
Governor’s Awards for Environmental Excellence are Indiana’s most prestigious environmental recognition awards. They are reserved for the most innovative, sustainable, and exemplary programs or projects that positively impact Indiana’s environment and demonstrate measurable environmental, economic, and social benefits. The selection process is highly competitive, and only one award per category is presented each year.
"Exciting and innovative environmental projects are happening in Indiana. Projects that reduce waste, use alternative energy, and conserve water are happening where we work, play, and go to school," said IDEM Commissioner Brian Rockensuess. "These award winners are implementing real world examples for us all to strive to achieve."
John Roeder, Senior Operations Director for the Governor’s Office, presented the awards during the 25th Annual Pollution Prevention Conference and Tradeshow.
Any Indiana citizen, business, nonprofit organization, school, university, or government agency was eligible for the award so long as the project was:
• Fully implemented by 2020 or 2021, and
• Performed voluntarily and not as the result of federal or state mandates, regulations, or enforcement decrees.
Selected awardees were required to provide quantifiable data to support the nomination, have a positive reputation for environmental health and safety, and agree to share the program or project details with others.
The Governor’s Awards for Environmental Excellence is an annual program to recognize Indiana’s leaders who have identified and implemented innovative environmental practices into their programs and facilities. The awards program is open to all Indiana facilities, state and local units of government, individuals, and technical assistance organizations that implement exemplary environmental projects with measurable results. For more information about the Governor’s Awards for Environmental Excellence, visit www.in.gov/idem/partnerships/governors-awards-for-environmental-excellence/.
Nomination forms will be available soon for the 2023 Governor’s Awards for Environmental Excellence. Organizations, businesses, and individuals will have until April 2023 to submit nominations for projects completed in 2021 and 2022.