Receiving IDEM award

IDEM Office of Program Support Assistant Commissioner Bob Lugar and Deputy Assistant Commissioner Carl Wodrich, Ball Corporation Environmental, Health, and Safety Manager Matt Saul, City of Monticello Wastewater Utility Superintendent Bob Lindley, and Governor’s Office Senior Operations Director John Roeder at the Indiana Pollution Prevention Conference and Tradeshow in Indianapolis recognize City of Monticello Partnership with Ball Corp with a Governor’s Award for Environmental Excellence for Recycling / Reuse on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

 Provided

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) announced the 2022 Governor’s Awards for Environmental Excellence. Seven recipients were honored for extraordinary initiatives in protecting the environment.

Among the winners is the City of Monticello in partnership with Ball Corp. The City of Monticello Wastewater Utility developed a rain barrel project to address the cost and concerns of utility customers with the added cost to water their lawns and gardens following the end of allowances for "sprinkler rates." Partnering with Ball Corporation, which provided 55 gallon barrels from food-grade soap, the barrels were provided at no cost to customers to collect rainwater to use on lawns and in gardens. The barrels give the community a way to cut costs and use stormwater runoff, preventing it from running into nearby rivers, lakes, and combined sewers. Ninety-five residents have received a free rain barrel.

Tags

Trending Food Videos