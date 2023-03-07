Lt. Gov. Crouch, OCRA announce 14 communities to receive new 2023 Indiana Main Street designations
INDIANAPOLIS – Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs announced 14 organizations will be designated as Indiana Main Street programs or will be moved into a new Indiana Main Street program level.
The Indiana Main Street Program annually accepts applications for three levels. The levels include:
• Nationally Accredited Main Street: These organizations meet all of the Main Street America Accreditation Standards.
• Aspiring Indiana Accredited Main Street: These organizations are within one year of meeting all Indiana Accreditation Standards but could lack a full-time paid staff person.
• OCRA's Downtown Affiliate Network: These organizations may prefer to specialize in event-related activities only, lack the physical and historical capacity required to qualify as a Main Street organization, or are working towards building organizational capacity to meet the Indiana or Main Street America Accreditation Standards.
“The Indiana Main Street program allows communities to celebrate what makes them unique and showcase their downtown districts,” said Lt. Gov. Crouch, Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “I look forward to seeing how each of these 14 communities will utilize this program in the coming months.”
Local program’s performances are evaluated by Indiana Main Street, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify organizations that meet rigorous performance standards.
“Congratulations to these 14 communities on earning an Indiana Main Street designation or advancing to the next level of the program,” said OCRA Executive Director Denny Spinner. “Hoosier Main Street communities gain resources, tools and opportunities from our state program, helping fuel their economic development and enhancing their downtown districts. I am eager to see all they accomplish through their new designations.”
The organizations earning new Indiana Main Street designations include:
Nationally Accredited Main Street
• Historic Downtown Kendallville
Aspiring Indiana Accredited Main Street
• Streets of Monticello Association
OCRA's Downtown Affiliate Network:
• Restore Old Town Greenwood Inc
• Irvington Development Organization
• Mass Ave Cultural Arts District
• Association for a Better Rockport
• Discover Downtown Washington
Through their designations, the 14 programs will be provided a formal certificate, access to Main Street America and Indiana Main Street trainings, networking opportunities with other regional and statewide programs, a resource toolbox unique to their needs, and more.