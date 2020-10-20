MONON — All Aboard Monon Main Street Association will host a short program this weekend to publicly dedicate its downtown patriotic murals.
It will be 6:45 p.m. Oct. 24 in downtown Monon.
The murals, designed, created and painted by lifelong Monon resident Pat Newbold, depict the original American flag, the Indiana state flag and seal, the White County seal and the Monon emblem.
Funding for the mural materials was provided by a grant from the Community Foundation of White County. All Aboard Monon operates under the auspices of the White County United Way as the group works to become its own 501c3 organization.
Following the mural ceremony, All Aboard Monon will have a pre-Halloween Trunk and Treat for local children. That event will be 7-7:45 p.m.
Decorated vehicles will be backed up along the east side of Market Street between 4th and 3rd streets. All treats will be individually wrapped and distributed by the vehicle owners. A free outdoor Halloween theme movie will be shown in the lot behind the bank at 7:45 p.m.
The community is invited to attend all the All Aboard Monon events.