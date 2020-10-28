MONON – They’ve been the talk of the town for several weeks, but All Aboard Monon made it official Saturday during a special mural dedication ceremony in the heart of downtown Monon.
Funding for the murals came from the Community Foundation of White County, via White County United Way, which is serving as fiscal agent for the organization while it seeks official Main Street and nonprofit status.
All Aboard Monon is the town’s Main Street organization — much like groups in Wolcott and Monticello.
The murals, which began going up along the side of the former “five and dime” building in downtown Monon – across the street from the Mexican grocery store and restaurant --around the first week of September, were painted by lifelong town resident Pat Newbold.
CFWC funds were used by All Aboard Monon to purchase most, if not all, the paint and board
“The Community Foundation of White County is proud to have supported many projects in Monon over the years, including, among others: refurbishing of the Monon Railroad caboose that greets everyone traveling through town; renovation and repair of windows at the Civic Center; purchase of decorations for a Beautify Monon initiative; and most recently, two grants in support of the exciting Monon Theater renovation,” said Leslie Goss, director of CFWC.
Funds for community grants are made possible by general donations to the Community Foundation. Last year, more than $95,000 was awarded in CFWC community grants cycles, and the Fall 2020 Community Grant awards will be announced early next month, Goss said.
“Grants such as these would not happen without both the committed, creative citizens who step up to organize worthy, innovative and meaningful projects that positively impact our communities, as well as the donors who believe that all of us – together – have the opportunity to make a real difference in this place we call home,” she said.
In her brief presentation Saturday, Goss several community members for initiating the mural project in Monon, noting that the foundation was honored to play a role in bringing arts to the community.
“Painted murals are providing inspiration and lifting spirits in many communities around the country, and CFWC is honored to be part of the community history and patriotism now proudly displayed in downtown Monon,” Goss said.
Monon joins other area communities, such as Wolcott, Remington and Rensselaer. Each had undertaken projects the last two years to spruce up their respective downtown areas by inviting artists to stay in town for a week or two and create art on the sides of its downtown buildings.
After the dedication ceremony, decorated vehicles backed up along the east side of Market Street, between 4th and 3rd streets, for its Trunk or Treat Halloween event, followed by a movie in the lot behind the bank.