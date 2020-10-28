MONON — A group of community preservationists trying to revive the town’s 1938 movie theater and turn it into a community space received some news that will bode well toward that goal.
The Monon Civic Preservation Society was awarded $75,000 by North Central Health Services. The grant, which will be administered by the Tippecanoe Arts Federation will fund the initial part of phase one construction of the interior of the historic Monon Theater.
TAF administers the Capital Grants program with funding from North Central Health Services to assist TAF member organizations in eight counties with various projects. The grant award was officially announced Oct. 14 during the annual Bravo for the Arts event.
“NCHS and TAF play such a vital part in encouraging the arts,” Julie Gutwein, secretary of MCPS, told the Herald Journal for a story earlier this year. “Small, rural communities such as Monon often exist in a cultural desert. MCPS is taking steps, even though at times they seem so small, to encourage exposure and participation in the arts to our residents.”
It’s not the first time MCPS has received such funding. A few years ago, MCPS received $42,500 in grants from NCHS and TAF to install the now-iconic yellow Art Deco-style marquee that now adorns the front of the building. It also served as an announcement to the community that the group was committed to reviving the Monon landmark.
MCPS purchased the abandoned and deteriorating historic Monon Theater in December 2013. MCPS has raised in excess of $250,000 to:
- Purchase the building;
- Install a new roof;
- Remove old seats and falling ceilings;
- Replace all windows both upstairs and down;
- Complete additional masonry work to stabilize the structure;
- Install new commercial guttering;
- Restore the original ticket booth;
- Replace original show cases; and
- Install a lighted art deco marquee.
“The goal of MCPS is to provide a venue for cultural, civic and entertainment activities for the community,” Gutwein said. “Tippecanoe Arts Federation’s and North Central Health Services’ commitment to promoting the arts in underserved rural areas such as Monon is evidenced by the presentation of the capital grant award to begin work on the interior of the theater auditorium.”
Earlier this year, NCHS and TAF awarded MCPS with a $6,000 grant to purchase and install industrial-grade guttering for the theater.
MCPS raises the lion’s share of its dollars by operating concessions at local sports events, movie nights, selling calendars and other items, serving lunch at chamber of commerce meetings, town festivals and the like. This year, much of those fundraising opportunities were quashed because of the COVID-19 health emergency, which will soon enter its eighth month.
According to a 2018 story by Indiana Landmarks, a nonprofit group that helps revitalize historic places, MCPS volunteers see the building as a catalyst for revitalization in the downtown National Register district. They envision the theater as a gathering place that will not only show movies, but also host dinners, receptions, concerts, meetings, plays and training conferences for area businesses.