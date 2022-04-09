MONON — Stone quarries are part of the Monon landscape almost as much as railroad tracks.
Have you ever wondered about the story behind these Monon businesses?
Monon Civic Preservation Society will be hosting a presentation on the history of the Bozich family, longtime operators of Monon Crushed Stone, at the annual meeting of MCPS. It will be 2 p.m. April 24 in the Monon Civic Center.
Diane Cyprys Wiley, descendant of the family and graduate of Monon High School, is the featured speaker.
The event also will include a short business meeting, election of officers, a review of the society’s activities in the past year, and a memorial tribute to officers and board members who have passed away this year.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a few items of Monon memorabilia for guests to peruse, while enjoying light refreshments, during the social time.
The event is free and open to the public.