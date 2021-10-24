Oct. 16, 2021
Monon Civic Preservation Society hosted an open house for members and the public in the historic Monon Theater prior to the regular meeting.
The theater was open at 10:30 a.m. for members and guests to get a first-hand view of the work that has been accomplished to date on its restoration.
MCPS served refreshments, shared artist renderings of the finished project, answered questions, displayed some of the society’s most recent acquisitions and even raised some funds with the sale of items left from the summer garage sale.
President Dick Stimmel called the official meeting to order at 11 a.m. Minutes of the September meeting and the current financial report were distributed to all attendees. Jim Davis moved to accept the September minutes as presented. Alene McKinley seconded. Motion carried.
Treasurer Devon Querry explained the financial report. Since purchasing the theater, the society has raised $350,000 by fundraising events, member dues, donations and grant awards. To date all $350,00 has been spent.
Davis and Stimmel detailed where and how those funds had been allocated. They estimate it may take another $1 million to complete the project. Fundraising and grant writing will continue because the completely restored theater will be a major asset to Monon and the surrounding community as a venue for not only movies, but concerts, plays, meetings and other community events.
One of the successful fundraisers is a monthly after-school “movie night” held in the North White auditorium for elementary students. The attendance at the last two movies exceeded expectations. Consequently, the number of MCPS member volunteers has not been adequate. A plea for more volunteers was issued.
Secretary Julie Gutwein gave a short history of MCPS from its inception and explained that MCPS’s mission and accomplishments number much more than restoring the theater; currently that is the most visible. MCPS saved the Civic Center from demolition, placed the business district on the National Register of Historic Places, acquired the caboose and historical marker for Caboose Park, archives images and historical papers, gives programs on Monon history to community groups.
Devon Querry explained that several years ago the caboose had fallen into disrepair and had suffered vandalism. Because the town did not have the funds to repair the caboose, the decision was made to donate it to a museum. Querry pleaded that it should stay in Monon. He was given 30 days to raise funds for the repair.
After knocking on the doors of every business and asking for community support, the funds were raised and the caboose was saved. Since then, several railroad artifacts have been added to the park as well as a memorial to Monon Railroad employees. The town has now added Caboose Park to the town park system.
Dick Stimmel related the story of an out-of-town couple who had their first date in the Monon Theater years ago. On their anniversary they wanted to recreate that night. Stimmel opened the theater for the couple, who brought lawn chairs and a laptop to view a movie they watched while bundled in winter coats because the building has no heat.
Town Council president Rosie Cooley complimented the society on its accomplishments and assured members of her support.
Jim Davis, president of All Abord Monon Main Street Association, explained that although the mission of AAMMSA is not the same as MCPS, both organizations work together for the benefit of the community.
Alene McKinley moved for adjournment at 11:35 a.m. Linda Moncel seconded. Meeting adjourned.