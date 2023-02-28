Courtney Dyer

RN Courtney Dyer talks about Project Sprouts program and her role with the Mobile Integrated Health program. She specializes in obstetrics and works with pregnant mothers and their newborns in the county.

 Photo by Susan Wright

MONTICELLO — Courtney Dyer, a certified obstetrics nurse has recently started working with Nick Green, paramedic with the Monticello Fire Department, and they have developed programs and services to help mothers and babies who may not have guaranteed health care opportunities.

“I’ve always enjoyed spoiling mommas and babies,” Dyer began her presentation at the Friday Rotary Club. “As I’ve grown in my career as a nurse I’ve become more devoted as a nurse to shower support and care on new mommas and babies.”

