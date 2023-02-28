MONTICELLO — Courtney Dyer, a certified obstetrics nurse has recently started working with Nick Green, paramedic with the Monticello Fire Department, and they have developed programs and services to help mothers and babies who may not have guaranteed health care opportunities.
“I’ve always enjoyed spoiling mommas and babies,” Dyer began her presentation at the Friday Rotary Club. “As I’ve grown in my career as a nurse I’ve become more devoted as a nurse to shower support and care on new mommas and babies.”
Indiana ranks third in the country for infant mortality, and Dyer works with Green to provide services to outreach the populations who may not have stable healthcare.
“Rural areas are a healthcare desert and the program I’m proud to be affiliated with now allows me to go to the homes of the families who are struggling to take care of their families the way they want to,” she continued.
“One of my mommas came home from the hospital and called me when her baby wasn’t gaining weight as they’re supposed to, so I went to the family’s home to help identify what I could help with. As it turned out the new mother was so nervous about feeding her baby too much that baby wasn’t getting enough! So I was able to help this momma and baby get the proper nutrition levels established.”
Dyer’s enthusiasm for what she does is obvious, and among the services she has created is a support group for this population that doesn’t have access to all the knowledge resources. A new program called Project Sprout has been developed to help educate mothers in class settings or in homes to make sure babies are reaching the necessary development of growth milestones, answering pediatric/postnatal questions in between doctor’s appointments and without having to budget gas money.