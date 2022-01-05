INDIANAPOLIS — For the second consecutive year, the Indiana State Fair Queen Pageant has been postponed.
While the in-person pageant won’t be happening anytime, the queen committee opted for a virtual event until such time that in-person events can safely take place.
Miss White County 2021, Kayla Bennington, will take part in the virtual events.
The pageant was scheduled for this weekend (Jan. 7-9). The committee posted on social media that growing cases of COVID-19 were the reason for the postponement of in-person events.
“With safety as our number one priority, we will be hosting virtual interviews and prepared speech judging this weekend that will allow contestants to participate and recognize their dedication and hard work in preparation for the pageant,” the post stated. “We will work toward hosting an in-person event in the coming months, including the pageant finals and crowning of Miss Indiana State Fair 2022. More information on these efforts will be released as it becomes available.”