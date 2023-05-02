Oakdale dam

Oakdale Dam

 File photo

After nearly a decade of an overestimated minimum flow that, at times, drained Lake Freeman during the summer months, the lakes community will now see relief in the form of a reduced minimum flow.

“The SFLECC is happy to have finally reached a compromise that will help the lakefront homeowners, area businesses, and the community,” said SFLECC President, Carrie Woodruff.

