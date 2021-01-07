MONTICELLO — Debra Metzger has been tapped to be Twin Lakes School Corporation’s new full-time superintendent.
“I am a humbled and honored to be leading the Twin Lakes School Corporation,” Metzger said in an email Monday afternoon.
The school board voted 5-1 on Dec. 29 to hire Metzger, with member John Roscka voting against the hiring.
A broader search for a superintendent was not conducted beyond consideration of Metzger, who had been serving as interim superintendent since the beginning of the school year when former Superintendent Michael Galvin left for a similar position at Metropolitan School District of North Posey County.
“It’s nothing that I have against Deb Metzger,” Roscka explained before his dissenting vote, seemingly referring to a lack of interviewing other candidates. “It’s the fact that we’re not following our policies or anything. If she was the best candidate, she would have rose to the top if we had other people to compare her to. We’re not following protocol, we’re not following our own policy.”
As superintendent, Metzger will earn $120,000 per year through June 30, 2023. Contract details were published on Page 10 in the Dec. 12 edition of the Herald Journal.
Metzger, a 1990 graduate of Twin Lakes High School, has lived in Monticello for the past 32 years. She was a teacher for 16 years at Woodlawn Elementary and two years as an instructional coach at Eastlawn.
Metzger served five years as an elementary school principal in the Delphi Community School Corporation before returning to Twin Lakes as director of curriculum and instruction for one year before advancing to the assistant superintendent position two years ago.
Since returning to Twin Lakes from Delphi, Metzger has helped develop the district’s strategic plan, helped create language arts and mathematics curriculum maps, assisted in “best practice professional development” and created the 21st Century Learning Center program.