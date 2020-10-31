MONTICELLO – White County will have a new commissioner in District 2 at the beginning of next year. It’ll either be Kevin Page or Darin Griesey.
Both are vying for the seat being vacated by John Heimlich, who chose not to seek another term earlier this year.
Page, a Republican, emerged victorious from a crowded primary field. He took the lion’s share of the vote with 1,590 (48%) over fellow Republicans Christopher Fullerton (27%) and Craig Byroad (25%).
Griesey didn’t face a primary challenger on the Democratic side.
In an attempt to see where Page and Griesey stand on the issues and in the spirit of fairness, the Herald Journal asked each candidate the same questions. The following are their answers, in their own words.
KEVIN PAGE
Why are you running?: I have always been interested in running for public office. This year with the retirement of Commissioner John Heimlich, I saw an opportunity to serve the community in a different capacity. I love White County. White County is a wonderful community to have a business and raise a family.
Name two of your top priorities if you’re elected: If I am elected, my two top priorities are to bring transparency to the Commissioner’s Office as well as county government in a whole. For years, things have been approved by the commissioners that most people in the county had little idea was occurring. I will accomplish this by holding a monthly radio interview with the commissioners to discuss what is going on in the county, what projects are in the works, what money is being spent on the projects, and to answer the citizen’s questions and concerns. I will also push to have at least one commissioners meeting per quarter moved to an evening to allow more citizens to attend and take part in our county government.
The second issue that needs high priority is the condition and upkeep of our county roads and bridges. White County brings in millions of dollars per year from our wind farm projects, the landfill tipping fees, and soon the solar energy projects. Instead of spending this revenue on new building projects and buying property, we need to spend more money on the upkeep of our roadways. Many of our county roads are in bad shape. White County still has too many gravel roads that need to be improved and paved. In driving around the county campaigning, especially in western and southern White County, I have noticed that many of the roads that are used as main paths of travel between our communities and the interstate do not appear to have had any attention paid to them for many years.
What is the biggest challenge facing the county? How would you propose to solve or deal with it?: The biggest challenge facing the county is maintaining the current businesses we have and ensuring that those businesses are continuing to prosper. Right now, we are willing to do everything we can to entice new business and industry to the county, yet we are doing little to nothing to develop programs to retain the businesses we have. I would like to work with the economic development organization, OCRA, and other organizations to try and find grant programs, low-interest loans, and other programs to assist our current businesses during these tough economic times. I would also make sure that whenever possible the county was purchasing the goods and services they need from local vendors and suppliers.
What do you see as the most pressing issue for the county in addressing the economic impact of the pandemic for citizens and for businesses?: The most pressing issue for the county in dealing with the pandemic again is retaining the businesses we have, keeping them open, and ensuring that we all do our part to shop local, use local services and vendors, and help them to survive and prosper. We need to educate our citizens and let them make the decisions on how to best protect themselves and their families. We do not need to be passing executive orders and mandates to force our citizens to stay home and shutter their businesses. Instead, we as elected officials need to provide the educational materials and guidance to allow them to make their own educated decisions on how to deal with this crisis. I think that we would be very surprised, if we allowed this to be done on an individual basis, how well the voters of White County would react and the actions they would take to help control the pandemic.
Name two specific things that separate you from your opponents and why those matter: I feel I’m the best choice to represent the citizens of White County. I have 40 some odd years of business and life experiences. In my years in law enforcement I have been placed in many life-and-death and stressful situations where making the wrong decision could cost someone their life or do irreparable damage. I have the ability to react quickly and decisively. I am cool under pressure and able to think things through before making a decision that will best serve the people of White County. I have years of volunteering and public service. Over the past 30-plus years I have volunteered countless hours and my family, and I have donated tens of thousands of dollars to support community service and nonprofit organizations. I have over the past 30-plus years served on many boards and organizations in White County.
I have worked in law enforcement in Louisville, Ky., Shawanee Hills, Ohio, and Monon. I was a certified firefighter/EMT with the Battle Run Fire Department in Marion County, Ohio, and president of the Fireman’s Association. I have over 40 years of business management with experience in personnel management, budgeting and crisis management. Before moving to Monticello, I ran a security investigative firm in Columbus, Ohio, with 500 employees at over 70 locations around southern and central Ohio. I was the varsity softball coach at Tri–County High School for four years and a state-certified umpire for three years after that.
I am serving on the White County Local Emergency Management Planning Committee (LEPC) and have done so for over 10 years. I was a two-term president of the Monticello Kiwanis Club, I MC’d the Wolcott Summer Festival Parade for 30 years, the Monon Christmas Parade for many years, and the Monticello Christmas Parade with my friend Butch Kramer for over 10 years.
DARIN GRIESEY
Why are you running for office? Because I want to make White county the best it can be for our current and future generations. My plan, if elected commissioner, is to continue building the county into a first choice to live, to start a business, or to visit when on vacation.
Name two of your top priorities if elected: After spending the summer polling county residents, my campaign developed a 10-point County Improvement Plan that I hope to begin implementing once elected. Some of these priorities include a strategy to reduce county crime and poverty rates, the installation of solar/wind energy collectors at county owned facilities, improved highway corridor beautification, an expansion of green spaces, an increase in new housing stock, and the creation of high paying sustainable jobs in the county.
But if asked to name my two top priorities if elected, one would be to work with county town officials in developing a long term strategy for rainwater flooding issues in their communities. The other would be to pass a county ordinance limiting the consecutive terms of all county elected officials, including the office of commissioner.
What's the biggest challenge facing the county? How would you fix it?: As my elementary basketball coach said, “The problem boys is we have too many chiefs and not enough Indians.” One of biggest challenges facing White County today is the lack of servant leadership; local officials working together on issues of county services, taxpayer costs, and the tribulations of a 21st century economy.
Due to an unwillingness of some to look beyond political party dust-ups and egos, taxpayers have suffered, and business opportunities have been lost. One of my promises, if elected, is to foster a change from previous local governing styles. I pledge to work with every concerned citizen in implementing a long term strategy to reduce taxpayer costs, increase resident satisfaction of county services, all while seeking long term area growth for property owners and workers alike.
What do you see as the most pressing issue for the county in addressing the economic impact of the pandemic for citizens and business?: One of the most pressing issues facing this county and our nation today, is our unwillingness to work together to solve the issues of the moment. Individuals have become so obsessed with hearing themselves talk, we have forgotten how to listen to each other and learn.
Political pundits divide us over half truths, allowing our fears of the unknown to seek shelter in the arms of deceit. As my grandmother once said, “There is no me in USA, only US”
In regards to the future economic impact of the pandemic? My advise to all residents is to listen to the experts, use good sanitation practice, and focus on living a healthy mind and body lifestyle. These actions can greatly impact the transmission of the virus, allowing this county and nation to get back to building a better tomorrow with the policies of today.
Name two specific things that separate you from your opponent and why that matters?: The first and obvious is I am the Democratic candidate and my opponent is the Republican. When I was a child growing up in Monticello, this would not have mattered. Residents voted for a candidate based on experience, ability to govern, and their plan for the next four years. Party affiliation was not an issue, we were all Americans advocating on behalf of our constitutional rights of liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.
Sadly in today's polarized society, many are reluctant to look at a candidate on his or her merits and vote solely along so-called political lines. I pray for a day, when we look beyond the falsehoods that divide us and celebrate our mutual pursuit of a more sustainable, peaceful tomorrow.
Another possible difference between myself and my opponent would be my job-ready experience. For the last 25 years, I have been creating, administering and evaluating community building initiatives throughout urban and rural Indiana. Fostering partnerships that positively impacted the lives of thousands of Indiana citizens, while at the same time collaborating with elected officials, government agencies, and non profit organizations from across the United States.
Projects developed and administered under my supervision included tourism, area planning, renewable energy, sustainable living, poor relief, low income housing, work force/business development, continuing education, community health/wellness, crime prevention and neighborhood organizing.
During this same time period, I operated a successful farm business, and single handily raised a daughter to adulthood. These blessings have helped shape my life, as a person and a single parent.
Now I humbly hope the residents of White County recognize experienced servant leadership in the commissioner's office does matter, and they grant me an opportunity to continue making White County the perfect destination to build a family and start a business.