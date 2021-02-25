MONTICELLO — Matt McKean, of Monticello, has been selected as the newest member of the White County Council.
McKean was selected Thursday night by the White County GOP caucus. He was among a total of six candidates vying for the position left open when Jim Davis was selected last month for the open seat on the White County Commission.
Davis replaced John Heimlich, who retired after 24 years on the commission.
“With 13 inquiries and a slate of six candidates for the White County Council at-large position, it goes back to my comments that I have been saying for quite some time: We have a deep bench ready to go at any given time,” White County GOP Chairman Shannon Mattix said Friday. “Matt McKean is one of them, a local man who brings youth to the council, with a business background, a young father. There is no doubt in my mind Matt can and will lead on the White County Council moving forward.”
The other finalists were Ron Byrd, Barry Haskins, Tim McQuinn, Brandi Page and Chris Phillips. All gave three-minute presentations to the caucus.
“Being selected to serve the county is an enormous honor for me,” McKean said. “I’m very excited to get started, and I’m very happy to have the support of my peers and party leaders. I know the process and the caucus vote was a tough one. Every candidate ... was qualified and they are all, just in general, great people who have been and will continue to be quality assets to have in our community.
“So to be selected by the majority of the precinct committee members, in that company of candidates, was something very special for me.”
McKean said he is eager to “jump in and get to work.”
“I want the people of White County to know that I will always work hard and do my homework on the issues that come before the council,” he said. “I won’t make any decision hastily without having educated myself thoroughly on the topic — and I will always represent their interests to the best of my ability.”
Born in Kokomo, McKean, along with his parents and brother, moved to Monticello as full-time residents in 2000. He graduated from Twin Lakes High School in 2004 and went on to attend Franklin College, where, in 2009, he earned a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism and political science.
McKean currently works as operations manager at the family’s business, Wallmann’s Quality Foods, in Delphi. He plans to apply his business experience to matters involving county government.
“My goal is to continue conducting the financial business of the county as well as it has been in recent years,” he said. “We have a great group of councilmen and women, and the relationships between our elected officials, most notably the relationships we have between our county government and city/town government officials, are very good. It is the reason that White County runs so well and so effectively — and I want to be a part of and continue that.”