Subway, 1518 N. Sixth St., Monticello; Inspected May 3: One critical and three non-critical violations: Cleaning bottle being stored over food. Corrected immediately. Outside of microwave needs cleaned; Interior of ice machine, white panel, has build-up; Reach-in cooler, in dining area, has no temperature measuring device. To be corrected by today.
Pit Stop Pantry, 5508 N. West Shafer Drive, Monticello; Inspected May 3: No violations this inspection.
El Lago Tacos and Tequilla, 5319 N. West Shafer Drive, Monticello; Inspected May 3: Five non-critical violations: Bar area – several items need to be cleaned and stored; All unused equipment must be removed from premise before opening; All trash around outside of building must be removed before opening; Silverware must be stored on inside of building; Chest freezer, in bar area, must be cleaned or removed if not using for storage of frozen foods. To be corrected before opening.
Rugie’s, 1210 N. Sixth St., Monticello; Inspected May 4: One critical and four non-critical violations: hand sink in kitchen/prep area has stool, mops and brooms blocking access. To be corrected by today. Outside dumpster lid needs to be closed at all times; trash by entrance doors needs to be emptied; Cardboard being used under grill area has become very dirty and greasy; Common area needed for personal items. To be corrected by today.
Family Express, 211 S. Prairie St., Brookston, Inspected May 4: No violations this inspection.
Dollar General #17967, 910 S. Main St., Monticello, Inspected May 5: One non-critical violation: No covered waste receptacle in restroom for women. To be corrected by today.
Family Express #45, 429 N. Market St., Monon, Inspected May 5: No violations this inspection.
El Lago Tacos and Tequilla, 5319 N. West Shafer Drive, Monticello; Inspected May 5: All violations from previous inspection have been corrected. Permit has been issued on this date.
Station 66, 7235 Main St., Monticello; Inspected May 10: Two non-critical violations: Interior of ice machine needs cleaned; Hand sink is being used to store dirty trays. Hand sink should only be used for employees to wash hands. To be corrected by today.
Subway, 1088 W. Broadway St., Monticello; Inspected May 11: Two non-critical violations: All equipment not being used must be removed - Items located in office area. To be corrected by 30 days. Floor in dining area needs to be cleaned. To be corrected by today.
AJ’S Petroleum, 2001 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected May 12: Six non-critical violations: Interior of walk-in cooler has several items lying directly on floor; Interior of store is very unorganized several items in store need to be put away in their proper place; Three-bay sink area needs cleaned; Everything that is not being used for the store needs to be removed – Excess returns, equipment etc.; Outside exterior of driveway and entrance needs power washed; Outside exterior has trash on ground and trash cans are full. To be corrected by today.
Main Street Station, 912 S. Main St., Monticello; Inspected May 12: No violations this inspection.
The Lyme, 1017 N. Sixth St., Monticello; Inspected May 13: Five non-critical violations: All serving items need to be put in proper area; Chairs and tables need to be put in place; All floors must be cleaned; Storage area must be cleaned; Kitchen/prep area needs to be organized. To be corrected before opening.
Rural King, 1004 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected May 13: No violations this inspection.
Monon Junction House, 210 N. Market St., Monon; Inspected May 17: Seven non-critical violations: All sinks and hand sinks must be caulked to wall to prevent gaps; Rack to be installed in mop sink rooms to air dry mops between use; Must be visible thermometers in all refrigeration units; Light shields must be installed over bulbs; Employee bathroom needs self-closure; Three-bay sink in prep area needs to be marked for use; Hand sink, in prep area, needs to be marked for a use. To be corrected before opening.
USA Monticello, 1515 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected May 18: No violations this inspection.
El Rancho Mexican Grocery, 1415 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected May 19: Three non-critical violations: All items in storeroom must be six inches off floor; Personal items must be stored in central location; Items in True reach-in cooler must be dated and labeled for use. To be corrected by today.
The Country Store, 1510 N. Sixth St., Monticello; Inspected May 20: No violations this inspection.
Monon Junction House, 210 N. Market St., Monon; Inspected May 24: No violations – All violations from previous inspection have been corrected. Permit issued this date.
Pine View Golf Course, 5310 Norway Road, Monticello; Inspected May 24: Two non-critical violations: All items in Kitchen-Aid reach-in must have date and label for seven day in and out; Kitchen-Aid reach-in needs visible thermometer. To be corrected by today.
Pizza Hut, 1108 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected May 25: No violations this inspection.
The Lyme, 1017 N. Sixth St., Monticello; Inspected May 21: All violations from previous inspections have been corrected. Permit issued this date.
McDonald’s #2956, 726 W. Broadway St., Monticello; Inspected May 26: Three non-critical violations: Need to find a common area for keys, jackets, purses, etc.; All refrigerated units need visible thermometers; Wiping towels being stored on counters not in sanitizing solutions. To be corrected by today.
Whiskey and Wine Saloon, 4986 White Point Drive, Monticello; Inspected May 27: Three non-critical violations: Air gap on rear entrance door. To be corrected by two weeks. Floor in storeroom needs painted; Floor in prep area needs repaired. To be corrected by six months.