MONON — Leyenda Inolvidable, a Mariachi band from Lafayette, will provide the headline entertainment during the Monon Block Party.
They'll perform from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 2 in downtown Monon.
The Block Party, chaired by All Aboard Monon Main Street Association, will be conducted from 3-8 p.m. along East 4th Street in Monon.
This family friendly party will include clowns, face painting, two bounce houses, a dunk tank, food trucks, vendors, free popcorn from Alliance Bank and a pizza-eating competition hosted by the Monon Pub and Grill.
Check the All Aboard Monon social media page for more information.