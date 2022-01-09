CARROLL COUNTY — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle crash Jan. 8 that seriously injured the operator.
At about 8:25 p.m. Saturday, Carroll County Dispatch was notified of an ORV accident by a caller who had overheard the crash and then located the operator, Daniel Gibson, 55, unconscious on County Road 500 South just east of US 421 in rural Carroll County.
Gibson was transported to Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette by Carroll County EMS in serious condition.
The investigation is still ongoing, but speed, alcohol and icy road conditions are all suspected contributing factors.
Assisting agencies include the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, Carroll County EMS, Rossville Fire, Carroll County 911, and Complete Towing.
For more information on ORV laws and safe operating procedures, visit https://bit.ly/3q9Mhdd and https://bit.ly/3f4tidM.