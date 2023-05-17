MONTICELLO — The Monticello City Council gave their nod of approval for the Main Street Tour & Taste of White, which skipped last year, but returns this year. Ingrid Landis, along with Richard Mead, told the council nothing had changed from previous years. She asked that Main St., between Broadway and Washington be closed at 10:30 a.m. the day of the event, July 28, as well as Broadway south of Main St. from 5 p.m. to midnight.
Landis explained they will have two bands, a beer garden and winery, and food vendors. She said they always have officers at the event from the city police and will invite the sheriff's office. She said they pay them $500.
Whiskey & Wine will host a bike show again this year.
Landis said she has been organizing the event for 15 to 16 years and will be stepping down after this year. Mead will take over after helping for several years. "I'd love to see it continue," she said.
Before approving the request, Councilman Ken Houston asked if she had spoken to the business owners on the block of Main St. to close. She had not, but said the businesses should stay open that night. "It's about small businesses. It really helps the restaurants," she said.
Councilman Bill Cheever told her there have been changes to festivals and events mandated by the State Fire Marshal and said someone would get the regulations to her.
After approval, Landis said, "Thank you. You guys have been wonderful to me. I do appreciate you."
Rezoning for recycle center passes with two opposed
Area Plan Commissioner Director Joe Rogers brought the rezoning petition approved by the APC board for the city council's approval. The rezone would change the county property at 426 N. 6th St., near the sheriff's department from light industrial to heavy industrial, which is required for the new planned recycling facility.
The property will also need a special exception to operate the facility as well. Mayor Gross said this would be an administrative action to consider the rezoning, and any future concerns would be addressed later. She said she had seen site plan drawings in December, but hasn't received any other drawings since then.
Rogers said establishing the facility is a different discussion than the rezone. Doug Pepples made the motion to approve the rezone. Houston said it wasn't a "desirable" use for the land and isn't in the city's comprehensive plan. It's about the conservation of property values and future growth. "I object," he said.
Councilman David Roth agreed with Houston. He is concerned with public safety and security of the jail, which has outgrown its space and would need room for future expansion that would be limited if the recycling facility goes up. "I object as well," he said.
With that, the council voted 3 to 2 for the rezone.
Utility Adjustment Ordinance tabled
The Board of Works, which met prior to the city council on Monday, approved the change to the city's ordinance regarding utility adjustments; however, the city council still had questions on some of the verbiage. Houston reiterated his confusion with the wording of the time required for property owners to report a leak.
After Gross explained the 30 day requirement, Houston was still not understanding. He questioned why a person could only ask for an adjustment once every two years. Andy Harmon, who sits on the Board of Works explained that businesses use the adjustment more than residents do, and they threw that in to avoid excessive use.
The council decided the time frame is already listed in the current ordinance and would be redundant to add it again. The council decided to table the matter to adjust the wording. Gross said, "We're further along than we have been for years and years."