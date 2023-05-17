Herald Journal Local News logo

MONTICELLO — The Monticello City Council gave their nod of approval for the  Main Street Tour & Taste of White, which skipped last year, but returns this year. Ingrid Landis, along with Richard Mead, told the council nothing had changed from previous years. She asked that Main St., between Broadway and Washington be closed at 10:30 a.m. the day of the event, July 28, as well as Broadway south of Main St. from 5 p.m. to midnight.

Landis explained they will have two bands, a beer garden and winery, and food vendors. She said they always have officers at the event from the city police and will invite the sheriff's office. She said they pay them $500.