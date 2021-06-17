WHITE COUNTY – Unlike Jerry Lee Lewis in his famous hit song from the 1950s, residents across White County reported feeling a little bit of shakin’ going on Thursday afternoon.
A magnitude 3.8 earthquake was reported at about 3:18 ET (2:18 CT) June 17 in west-central Indiana, according to the US Geological Survey.
Residents across the area reported feeling the quake, which was centered about two miles west and 4.7 miles (7.7 km) beneath the town of Bloomingdale in Parke County.
According to USGS maps, the seismic wavelengths extend across most of Indiana and into Illinois and southern Michigan.
On the Herald Journal’s social media page, many residents stated they felt it, while others didn’t.
“Lake Shafer. I heard a chair move on the porch and took a look, but no one was there. I didn’t feel anything,” wrote Beth Booth Poor, of Columbus.
Katey Wamsley and Elizabeth Meisner, both of Wolcott, reported feeling the tremblor, as did April Fry in Monon and Kim German in Burnettsville.
Sandy Suray wrote that she heard a “loud crack and house vibrated” near Lake Shafer, while Jennifer Hill, of Monticello, said she felt it at the White County Courthouse.
Deb Bishop, a school counselor at Twin Lakes, wrote that she didn’t feel the quake but her dog, Dibs, reacted by jumping off the couch after being asleep.
Ruth Ann Mitchell, of Monticello, wrote that she noticed it “just across the bridge” in Carroll County.
“It was something I’ve not experienced in Indiana,” she stated.
Melissa Barnett, of Rensselaer in neighboring Jasper County, wrote that her bed shook for about 15 seconds while watching a documentary about paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.
“I do NOT recommend both at the same time,” she stated.
Jerry Wyrobek said his computer monitors started shaking in DeMotte, while Gayla Warran, of Rensselaer, wrote that she felt it while on her deck.
“Windows rattled. Exactly 2:19. Checked the clock in case it was reported,” Warran stated.
Others didn’t feel a thing or were busy doing other things to notice.
“Didn’t feel it here in my part of Rensselaer,” wrote Tonya Knouff.
“I was sewing and did not notice,” wrote Deb Ellis, of Rensselaer.