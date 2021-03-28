MONON — One person was arrested and 16 others received citations across White and Pulaski counties during a month-long crackdown on dangerous and impaired driving.
The Monon Police Department Traffic Safety Partnership, consisting of the Monon and Francesville police departments, joined with 200 other law enforcement agencies statewide – including the Indiana State Police – in an initiative called the March Enforcement Campaign, which sought to show zero tolerance for people driving aggressively, over the speed limit, and/or under the influence of drugs and alcohol through overtime patrols.
Special emphasis on the campaign was placed on overtime patrols during St. Patrick’s Day and events surrounding the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, which is being conducted entirely in Indiana this year.
The campaign was funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through an Indiana Criminal Justice Institute grant.
The MPDTSP arrested one person for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, issued one citation for possession of marijuana and dished out four citations for failure of an occupant to wear a safety belt.
“Driving impaired or dangerously has consequences,” said Monon Town Marshal Roger Young stated in a press release. “You could get arrested, or worse, be involved in a traffic crash that causes serious injury or death. Don’t wait until it’s too late to change your behavior. Roadway safety is every driver’s responsibility.”
According to ICJI, dangerous driving, which includes such factors as speeding, tailgating and disregarding a traffic signal, accounted for 12% of all crashes and 30% of all traffic fatalities in Indiana in 2019. Despite having fewer drivers on the road last year, 2020 was one of the highest years for traffic fatalities in the past decade.
“This campaign was about reminding motorists that if you choose to drive impaired, too fast or aggressively, you will get caught,” said Devon McDonald, ICJI executive director. “Hundreds of lives are lost every year due to dangerous driving in Indiana. Until we reach zero fatalities, we’ll continue to prioritize education and enforcement.”
With warmer weather and the NCAA Tournament still underway, law enforcement wants to encourage motorists to share the road and stay safe by slowing down, avoiding distractions, buckling up and driving sober or designating a sober driver.
In Indiana, it is illegal to drive with a blood-alcohol concentration of .08 or higher. Drivers under the age of 21 with a BAC of .02 or higher are subject to fines and having their license suspended for up to one year.