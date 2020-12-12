MONON — The area’s emergency services community lost a beloved member of their team Wednesday with the passing of Sharon Hartwell.
Hartwell, 62, was well known in first responder circles, both locally and regionally. She’s given them instruction as a primary CPR, First Aid and EMT trainer for the last 14-plus years; worked with Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital and its car seat program and as an LPN in the hospital’s now-defunct obstetrics department, where, during 25 years, Hartwell “welcomed more than 600 new members” to the White County community.
She passed away at her home early Wednesday morning, with her family by her side. She was diagnosed in May 2019 with terminal liver cancer and had been in declining health ever since. She had been placed in hospice care in mid-September of this year.
“Sharon was a well-known and respected person in the public safety community,” Monticello Fire Chief Galen Logan said. “She taught a lot of classes not only for the Monticello Fire Department but county-wide. She taught most of the first responders in White County in such things a CPR, EMT classes, refresher courses, classes on OB emergencies and numerous other topics. I don’t think there is are very many first responders in White County that haven’t sat in a class that Sharon taught.”
Logan also commended her work for the car seat program.
“I cannot imagine how many car seats she helped get out into the community and also trained new parents on the use of the car seats,” he said. “She also helped train new parents in crib safety. I feel that Sharon’s passion for newborns helped the community in untold ways. I can just see Sharon up in heaven doting over all the little children and making sure they are extra safe.
“Sharon was such a great asset to the community and will be greatly missed by first responders. We will miss her witty humor and her always happy, smiling face.”
Hartwell, husband Charley, and their son, Wes, helped start and create the White County Special Olympics in 1995. She was also a coach and was a volunteer medical team member of the 2014 USA Special Olympic games in New Jersey. Her sister, Lee Ann Reinholt, also became involved and leads the organization as its director.
During Monon’s annual Christmas parade in 2019, Hartwell served as grand marshal. Before the parade, Hartwell and her family were given donations collected from Monon, Reynolds, Chalmers and Monticello fire departments to help fund a dream vacation with her family to Florida, where she, for the first time in her life, place her feet in the ocean.
Hartwell told the Herald Journal for a story printed in December 2019 that she began her career as a first responder for the Honey Creek (Reynolds) and Monon departments more than 20 years ago. She later added her LPN and EMT instructor hats while also becoming involved with White County Special Olympics.
During her many years of teaching CPR, First Aid and EMT classes, Hartwell said she never charged emergency personnel for her services.
“I figured that was my way to give back to the community,” she said.
Harwell is survived by her husband, Charley, of Monon; two daughters, Anna (husband Kyle) Daniel, of Lafayette, and
Angie (husband Travis) Stevens, of Brookston; son Wes, of Monticello; mother Dorothy Reinholt, of Monticello; sister Lee Ann (wife Tammie) Reinholt, of Indianapolis; brother Carl Reinholt, of Reynolds; six grandchildren; and numerous other family members and friends.
Visitation for Hartwell is scheduled for 4-8 p.m. Dec. 14 at Miller-Roscka Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service is planned for 11 a.m. Dec. 15 at the funeral home, with the Rev. Mark Newman, of the Monon Community Church Assemby of God, officiating.
Memorials in Hartwell’s name may be given to the White County Special Olympics.