WOLCOTT — Following a long career in the banking industry, Calvin Illingworth plans to retire from Bank of Wolcott, effective Jan. 14.
Illingworth has served in his current role of commercial loan officer since 2002.
During Illingworth’s tenure with Bank of Wolcott, he not only generated commercial and agricultural loans, but was also responsible for producing home mortgage and consumer loans and the bank security program.
“Illingworth has been a valued employee of Bank of Wolcott for 20 years and his contributions will not be forgotten. Not only has Calvin made an impact on the bank, but also our communities based on his involvement with Tri-County Education Foundation, Remington Park Board, Remington Lions Club, Tri-County Schools and Sacred Heart Church," said Jeremy Siegle, president of Bank of Wolcott. “Calvin has been a great example to many, and his influence has made an impact not only on bank employees, but many generations throughout the markets we serve.”
Prior to joining Bank of Wolcott, Illingworth served as a commercial loan officer and branch manager for the Goodland Branch of Capstone Bank for five years and 17 years as a commercial loan officer at Bank One in Remington and Rensselaer.
Illingworth was recognized for his 40 years in banking at the Indiana Bankers Association Chairman’s Banquet on Aug. 15 in French Lick.
Bank of Wolcott will host a retirement celebration from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET Jan. 12 at the Wolcott office. Family, friends, current and previous customers, and community members are invited to stop in and wish Illingworth well as he begins his retirement.