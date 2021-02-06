LOWELL — A mainstay of the Indiana State Police Lowell Post has retired.
Detective Sgt. Richard Strong has retired after 25 years of service as an Indiana State Trooper.
“Sgt. Strong will be missed by all of us, not only in investigations but also by enforcement,” said Lt. Al Williamson, Area I investigative commander. “His work ethic and caring about those he supervised is to be commended. It was an honor to serve our citizens with Rick.”
Strong is a native of Logansport, graduating from Logansport High School in 1983. After attending an ISP Career Camp at Indiana State University, he decided to attend college there, majoring in criminology. After graduation from ISU, he enlisted in the US Air Force and served from 1987-91 and was stationed at Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany.
Strong was selected to attend the 53rd Indiana State Police Recruit Academy, which he completed in 1995. His first and only assignment was to the Lowell post and he spent his entire career there.
While at Lowell, he was assigned to Zone 5, which was Jasper and Newton counties. He also did a temporary assignment to the Indiana Gaming Commission and was assigned to a casino.
“I enjoyed being a road trooper, but I felt drawn towards investigations,” Strong said. “Talking to people, both victims as well as suspects, seemed to come natural to me.”
In April 2010, he was promoted to detective and later that same year he was promoted to detective sergeant.
During his career in investigations, Strong has worked all types of investigations, from homicides to misdemeanor offenses. Along the way, he was also a crash reconstructionist, EVO instructor, field training officer and LIDAR/Radar instructor.
Strong and his wife, Michelle, have one daughter, Tori, of whom he is extremely proud.
When asked what he will miss in retirement, Strong mentioned several things.
“I had a great group of detectives in my squad,” he said. “They all worked well together, solving the large portion of investigations they were assigned -- and there were some BIG cases along the way. I will truly miss the work, the in-depth using your brain until exhaustion.
“But most of all, I will miss my ISP family that I love deeply. God has blessed me. I was an Indiana State Trooper.”