Wound Care Center of Distinction

The Logansport Memorial Hospital Wound Care Center is recognized once again as a Center of Distinction by Healogics®, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services.

The Logansport Memorial Hospital Wound Care Center was recognized once again as a Center of Distinction by Healogics®, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services. The Wound Care Center achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for 12 consecutive months, including a patient satisfaction rate higher than 92 percent. This is the third year in a row that the Center has been a recipient of this award.

“We are extremely honored that our Wound Care Center has received this award of distinction once again,” comments Rachel Theodore, Vice-President of Physician Services, Sports Medicine, and Workforce Health at Logansport Memorial Hospital. “The continued partnership between LMH and Healogics has proven that having specialty care close to home is a true asset in rural communities. We know that this program, and the patient-centered care that it provides makes a tremendous difference for those who need it. In the past year, the Wound Care Center has grown to serve even more patients from across our north-central Indiana region, because of the way that our team personalizes the approach to care for each person we treat. Receiving this award demonstrates how that dedication from our providers makes a difference.”