The Logansport Memorial Hospital Wound Care Center was recognized once again as a Center of Distinction by Healogics®, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services. The Wound Care Center achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for 12 consecutive months, including a patient satisfaction rate higher than 92 percent. This is the third year in a row that the Center has been a recipient of this award.
“We are extremely honored that our Wound Care Center has received this award of distinction once again,” comments Rachel Theodore, Vice-President of Physician Services, Sports Medicine, and Workforce Health at Logansport Memorial Hospital. “The continued partnership between LMH and Healogics has proven that having specialty care close to home is a true asset in rural communities. We know that this program, and the patient-centered care that it provides makes a tremendous difference for those who need it. In the past year, the Wound Care Center has grown to serve even more patients from across our north-central Indiana region, because of the way that our team personalizes the approach to care for each person we treat. Receiving this award demonstrates how that dedication from our providers makes a difference.”
The Logansport Memorial Hospital Wound Care Center is a member of the Healogics network of over 600 Wound Care Centers® and offers highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds which have not healed in a reasonable amount of time.
Nearly seven million people in the United States are currently living with a chronic wound. Think about that being one in four families that has a family member with a chronic wound. People living with a chronic wound may experience long-term, ongoing pain, social isolation, depression and anxiety, and are at risk for hospitalization, infection, and even amputation.
The incidence of non-healing wounds is expected to rise at a rate of two percent annually over the next decade, fueled by an aging population and increased rates of diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular disease and certain cancers. If left untreated, a staggering 30 percent of chronic wounds will result in amputation. After an amputation, the five-year mortality rate is approximately 50 percent.
To avoid hospitalization and the possibility of amputation, the Logansport Memorial Wound Care Center offers a variety of treatment options. Early wound treatment can reduce amputation risk by about half, when combined with a multi-specialty wound care team like what we have at Logansport Memorial. Advanced wound care modalities provided by our wound care experts include negative pressure wound therapy, total contact casting, bio-engineered tissues, biosynthetic dressings and growth factor therapies. The Wound Care Center also offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which works by surrounding the patient with 100 percent oxygen to help progress the healing of the wound.
“It is an honor to be awarded as a Center of Distinction for 2022,” says Kari Hamilton, MSL, Program Director for the Logansport Memorial Wound Care Center. “For us, this award reflects our ongoing priority to put our patients first and meet their needs every step of the way. Wound care is a team effort – achieving excellence at this level requires trust and commitment from our patients, as well as hard work and dedication from our team of caregivers and providers. We are thankful to have touched the lives of the patients we have healed, and we look forward to healing more chronic wounds in the years to come.”
The Logansport Memorial Wound Care Center cares for people with wounds that have not begun to heal in two weeks, or have not completely healed in six weeks. Patients can be referred to the Logansport Memorial Wound Care Center by their primary care providers, or can refer themselves by calling 574-753-1331 to make an appointment.