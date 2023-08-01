Logansport Memorial Hospital

Logansport Memorial Hospital (LMH) is pleased to have earned a five-star rating in patient experience in the latest round of Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings released by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

The five-star rating is the highest overall hospital rating given by CMS. This rating is measured on five quality metrics, which include patient outcomes such as mortality, safety of care, readmission, timely and effective care, and patient experience. Examples of measures that factor into the five-star rating include the rate of readmission for heart failure patients and the percentage of patients who received appropriate care for severe sepsis shock. Patient experience is based on data collected from randomized phone surveys following patient stays at the hospital. The star ratings program is designed to increase healthcare transparency and to help patients and their family members make informed decisions about where to go for the care they need.

