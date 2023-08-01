Logansport Memorial Hospital (LMH) is pleased to have earned a five-star rating in patient experience in the latest round of Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings released by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
The five-star rating is the highest overall hospital rating given by CMS. This rating is measured on five quality metrics, which include patient outcomes such as mortality, safety of care, readmission, timely and effective care, and patient experience. Examples of measures that factor into the five-star rating include the rate of readmission for heart failure patients and the percentage of patients who received appropriate care for severe sepsis shock. Patient experience is based on data collected from randomized phone surveys following patient stays at the hospital. The star ratings program is designed to increase healthcare transparency and to help patients and their family members make informed decisions about where to go for the care they need.
LMH’s five-star rating puts it in the top tier of all eligible hospitals in the United States, with respect to patient safety and the overall patient experience. Out of 4,654 hospitals in the nation that were eligible for a CMS star rating in 2023, only 483 received a five-star rating (15 percent). LMH is one of only 14 hospitals in the state of Indiana to receive this prestigious distinction.
“As a community hospital, we believe it is so important that patients have the best experience possible while in our care,” says Tara McVay, Chief Nursing Officer for Logansport Memorial Hospital. “When a patient comes through our doors, they trust us to bring them the most caring, dedicated clinical expertise that we have. Our entire team of providers and staff are committed to a culture of safety and transparency that has led to this remarkable achievement. We have worked to encourage and empower our employees to speak up if they see something that could lead to a patient harm or a poor outcome. We strive for perfection, but also believe that our processes and quality of care get better by recognizing that there is always room for improvement. It takes our entire team working together to make that happen, and this star rating undoubtedly highlights and celebrates our commitment to high-quality, highly-reliable healthcare right here at home.”
Emilee Albright, Director of Quality and Population Health added, “Our quality model is a collaborative, integrated approach that annually prioritizes objectives and measures focused on patient safety and continuous improvement. Every patient encounter is an opportunity for timeliness and exceptional service, whether it is within our hospital walls or out in the community as we connect them to the care they need. Our focus on population health and impacting the social determinants of health by working in partnership with our patients has also directly impacted our quality scores. We are gaining a better understanding of their entire picture of health and what contributes to their health status as we provide the care they need, when and where they need it.”
“I am tremendously proud of this star rating achievement for our hospital,” comments David Ameen, interim President and CEO for Logansport Memorial Hospital. “The recognition for the exceptional levels of care provided here goes entirely to our clinical staff – the providers, nurses, techs, and all team members. I have always known and believed that the quality care that LMH is able to provide is of the highest levels. This star rating not only proves that, it celebrates it in a distinctive way. I am delighted to see that the hard work and commitment of our entire team has been recognized as being among our nation’s best.”
