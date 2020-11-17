LOGANSPORT — A Cass County hospital has re-implemented its visitor restrictions from earlier this year in light of COVID-19.
According to Logansport Memorial Hospital officials, no visitors will be allowed inside the hospital until further notice.
The hospital began the no-visitor restriction Nov. 17.
“For the safety of our patients, our employees and providers and the communities we serve, Logansport Memorial Hospital is re-implementing a zero visitors policy,” hospital officials stated in a press release. “This is in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases throughout Cass and surrounding counties, as well as across the state of Indiana.”
At this time, there are no visitors allowed at Logansport Memorial Hospital. Exceptions will be considered in the following areas where a patient may have one healthy support person with them, based on the care situation:
• Labor and delivery
• Surgical patients or patients receiving sedation
Other known exceptions are for patients who are minors (under the age of 18), and for patients with cognitive impairment, developmental delays, or who require physical assistance. Under these specific circumstances, one healthy support person will be allowed to enter the hospital with the patient. For end-of-life situations, exceptions may be made and will follow guidelines from the Indiana State Department of Health on the number of visitors allowed.
A healthy support person is defined as having no fever, cough, or respiratory symptoms. All patients and any necessary support persons will be screened at one of the restricted entrances by screening staff. Masks are required and temperatures will be taken. Visitors with a temperature of 100 degrees or more, or who are COVID-positive, will not be allowed to enter.
At this time, there are no changes in restricted access. Patients can continue to enter through the designated entrances:
• LMH Main Lobby: 6:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday-Friday
• Medical Office Building East: 6 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday-Friday
• ER: evenings after 5 p.m. weekends, 24/7