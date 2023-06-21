Monticello's Maggie Gutwein among the 6,500 students to graduate this spring from the University of Iowa
IOWA CITY, IA — In May more than 6,500 University of Iowa undergraduate, graduate, and professional students received degrees. These Hawkeyes have engaged, excelled, and stretched to reach their goals. Maggie Gutwein of Monticello, IN was among the students conferred their degrees. Gutwein was a student in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences whose program of study was Event Management. The degree awarded was a Certificate.
Monticello's Briana Bohling-Hall named to University of Iowa dean's list for 2023 spring semester
IOWA CITY, IA — Briana Bohling-Hall of Monticello was among the more than 7,100 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the dean's list for the 2023 spring semester. Bohling-Hall is a undergraduate - first year student in Iowa's College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and is majoring in Cinema. Dean's list status was earned by 968 first-year undergraduates during the 2023 spring semester at Iowa, only 1,604 second-year students, only 1,922 third-year students, and only 2,630 fourth-year students.
Area student named to Dean's List at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Luke Smock, of Monticello, studying Pathway Advising, has been named to the Dean's List at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the Spring 2023 semester. UWM is the second largest university in the State of Wisconsin, with more than 24,000 undergraduate and graduate students.
Monticello resident earns degree from University of Maryland Global Campus
ADELPHI, MD — Bryanne Rachel LynchBethel of Monticello, earned an Associate of Arts from University of Maryland Global Campus in spring 2023. LynchBethel was one of nearly 3,400 students who earned degrees from UMGC in the spring semester. Graduates came from all 50 states, four U.S. territories, and 22 countries. The average age of a UMGC graduate in the spring class of 2023 is 35 years old.
University of Maryland Global Campus was founded more than 75 years ago specifically to serve the higher education needs of working adults and military service members. Today, UMGC is the largest provider of postsecondary education in Maryland and continues its global tradition with online and hybrid courses, more than 175 classroom and service locations worldwide, and more than 125 degrees and certificates backed by the reputation of a state university and the University System of Maryland. For more information, visit umgc.edu.