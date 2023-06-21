Herald Journal Local News logo

Monticello's Maggie Gutwein among the 6,500 students to graduate this spring from the University of Iowa

IOWA CITY, IA — In May more than 6,500 University of Iowa undergraduate, graduate, and professional students received degrees. These Hawkeyes have engaged, excelled, and stretched to reach their goals. Maggie Gutwein of Monticello, IN was among the students conferred their degrees. Gutwein was a student in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences whose program of study was Event Management. The degree awarded was a Certificate.

