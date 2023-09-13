MONTICELLO — Monticello resident Marc Donahue is a champion barefoot water skier and is currently ranked first in the country in the World Barefoot Figure 8 Series, which holds eight skiing competitions across the country. He competed in the sixth tournament in Wisconsin this past weekend with the final competition next month in Winter Haven, Florida.
Donahue won the series championship in 2010, and has been going after the coveted title since. Last year, he decided to retire from the sport, and when the series began this year, he missed the first two competitions before deciding to give it another shot. Despite missing those two tournaments, he has come out strong and is in the lead for the open division category, which means he competes against people of all ages, even though he qualifies as a master division skier, which means he’s over age 55.
In the series, skiers accumulate points up to 45. Before the last tournament, he lead with one point so stakes are high. The rounds are double elimination. Two skiers do figure eights behind a boat, making the water harder to keep standing as the water hits their bare feet. The winner is the skier who lasts the longest. That winner to that round will go on to the next heat, and the next until the last person is left. Each lap usually lasts a little over a mile and the record is 13.75 laps.
He doesn’t compete in that category, because with his skill, it wouldn’t be fair to others in his age group. He did not begin his career in barefoot skiing until 2007. When he won the national championship in the open division, he broke the record for 5.25 rounds.
He also competes in the annual Footstock competition held each year in Wisconsin in August. He won this year’s competition. Footstock is the largest barefoot skiing competition with people from all over the world competing.
The competition on Sept. 9 and 10, was held in Hustisford, Wisconsin on Sinissippi Lake. He said the lake was difficult and is known for its short runs. Although he broke a record for completing 3.75 laps, beating the former record of of 2.5 laps, he came in fourth place in the tournament. But it didn’t change his first place status. A tournament in Pewaukee, Wisconsin, is one he will miss due to family obligations, so he has to win at the last tournament.
The Banana George Blairfoot Bananza takes place on Oct. 14 to 15, and Donahue is taking this one seriously. “I’m going into training now,” he said. “I really want to win this.”
Donahue, a longtime Monticello resident, was working in Lafayette and a coworker invited him to try barefoot skiing. In 2007, he started competing. He was sponsored by the World Barefoot Center and Barefoot International until he retired last year. This year, he decided to ski for fun and didn’t train, but then he started winning, and being a competitive person, he has to complete the series.
“I’m going to keep on as long as I’m winning,” he said. Training takes place early in the morning. He trains between Lake Shafer and Buffalo on the Tippecanoe River. He said he doesn’t ski on the lakes because there is too much debris. He broke his heel on a hidden log one year and he doesn’t want to do that again.
“There’s a ridiculous amount of training to compete with people half my age,” he said. The carrot at the end of the stick is winning the national championship next month and he has the drive and the feet to get it done.