The Literacy Volunteers of White County recently received a $3,000 grant from ProLiteracy. The grant will be used to help with the operating expenses of the nonprofit agency.
The organization currently conducts free English as a Second Language classes at the Monticello-Union Township Library, has two classes on Zoom and has other students they meet with on a regular basis at the library.
Besides ESL classes and students, the agency can assist students to complete their high school education, prepare for college or become a United States citizen. They can also help students to get a driver's license, learn the computer, learn how to handle finances and learn to read or write.
The organization normally helps with students age 16 or older who are not in school, but we can also help with homebound students or those who are not in school for other reasons.
Their office is located on the beginning of Airport Road at the intersection with Gordon Road. Their hours are normally 10:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The organization can be reached at (574) 870-9839.