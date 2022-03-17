MONTICELLO — Tickets are selling fast for next month’s Lincoln Day Dinner.
According to White County GOP Chairman Shannon Mattix, the 250th ticket was sold March 15 – which is an increase from 200 just five days earlier.
Ticket sales officially began Feb. 16 for the annual dinner and program, slated for 7 p.m. April 22 at the Best Western Brandywine in Monticello. There are three main purchase levels with varying degrees of benefits.
The keynote speaker this year will be Sgt. 1st Class Sammy L. Davis, also known as the “real-life Forrest Gump,” a Hoosier and Medal of Honor recipient for acts of heroism displayed during a fierce battle deep in the jungles of Vietnam.
A Silver Ticket is $60 for one person, with dinner included. A Gold Ticket is $500 for two dinner tickets and recognition in the program, and a Titanium Ticket is $1,000, which is good for eight dinner tickets with a table, seating in the front, a meet-and-greet 30 minutes before the event and program recognition.
In going with the dinner theme, “Salute to Military Night,” a $250 “military table” for active or retired veterans will include room for eight and dinner.
There will also be a $10 general admission ticket for active and retired military veterans who wish to attend and only listen to the keynote address; it does not include dinner but seating will be made available without a table.
Cut-off date for ticket sales is April 7 for an accurate dinner count due to expected supply chain shortages. Tickets will be available at the next White County GOP monthly meeting and from the group’s chairman, Shannon Mattix. There will be no ticket sales at the door.
Davis is called the “real-life Forrest Gump” because his actions during the war was the inspiration for several scenes in the 1994 blockbuster film “Forrest Gump.” There’s even a scene in the film showing actual footage of Davis receiving the Medal of Honor from President Lyndon B. Johnson – only with actor Tom Hanks’ face superimposed onto Davis’s head. Hanks played the lead character, Forrest Gump.
Davis was honored for his actions during a night of battle at a fire support base west of Cai Lay in what was then known as South Vietnam. Despite being severely wounded, he managed to save the lives of three fellow soldiers and helped hold off an onslaught of Viet Cong attackers on Nov. 18, 1967.
Need a ticket? Get yours from either Brandi Page (574-581-2511) or Mattix (219-863-2078).