MONTICELLO — Barring any calamity, the annual Monticello Lighted Christmas Parade is back.
It’s set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, and is expected to be — literally — brighter than ever.
The Monticello Rotary Club and Streets of Monticello Association (S.O.M.A.) have partnered to bring back the annual holiday spectacle, which has been canceled two of the last three years due to severe weather (2018) and the COVID-19 pandemic (2020).
RCM and S.O.M.A. assumed sponsorship of the parade last year after its previous sponsor, the Greater Monticello Chamber of Commerce, closed its doors.
After last year’s parade was canceled, the city sponsored a Holiday Light Contest throughout Monticello during which residential and commercial entities competed for prizes and area media, among others, served as judges.
There is no word yet whether the light contest will return, but downtown Monticello will be much brighter with the expansion of new Christmas lights and decorations throughout more of the downtown area.
The parade will follow its standard route, beginning at Ohio and Third streets, proceeding east on Ohio to Main and continue north, ending at Foster Street.
Judging will take place during the parade. Prizes will be given to the top six entries: first, second and third places, as well as Spectacular Sparkles, Most Creative, Judges Pick and Mayor’s Choice Award.
There is no fee to participate, but a small donation is encouraged to help offset accrued expenses such as awards, candy, decorations and more. Those who plan to participate are asked to complete a registration form and mail it to: Rotary Club of Monticello, P.O. Box 225, Monticello, IN 47960.
People who just want to show their support can make a tax-deductible donation and making it payable to the Rotary Club of Monticello and mailing it to the aforementioned address.