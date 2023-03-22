Herald Journal Local News logo

MONTICELLO — Following the joint meeting with the board of White County Commissioners, Council President Butch Kramer asked Auditor Libby Billue to provide an updated financial report, in order to make sure all the current project financials balance properly. All councilmen agreed that was necessary.

The council has been struggling to find an appointee for the Property Tax Board of Appeals, in part because the person needs to be Democrat, familiar with real estate and willing to meet on scheduled meeting dates. Kramer has reached out to Democratic Party Chair Kathy Altman to find a candidate.