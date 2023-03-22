MONTICELLO — Following the joint meeting with the board of White County Commissioners, Council President Butch Kramer asked Auditor Libby Billue to provide an updated financial report, in order to make sure all the current project financials balance properly. All councilmen agreed that was necessary.
The council has been struggling to find an appointee for the Property Tax Board of Appeals, in part because the person needs to be Democrat, familiar with real estate and willing to meet on scheduled meeting dates. Kramer has reached out to Democratic Party Chair Kathy Altman to find a candidate.
Monticello-Union Township Public Library Director Candace Wells presented the five-year plan that has been prepared with help from a consultant. Wells admitted she felt intimidated by the process as she is new to her position and still running the adult services department currently.
In order to facilitate community transparency with the plans Wells created a bookmark for the presentation and patrons. First priority; cultivate diverse opportunities in the community. Partnerships with Boys and girls’ Club and attending community events are part of this process. “We want to have effective communication with our patrons and share our resources with the schools to facilitate learning and an understanding of our materials,” Wells stated.
“We’re going to be trying a program called a Human Library where people can borrow a person for a half hour or an hour and discuss and learn from each other,” she added.
The building will be getting some cosmetic work. There was a collapse on the front canopy, and a contractor is working up an estimate for proper repairs and she’ll return to make that appropriation request at another time. Additionally, it has been proposed to enclose a patio into a sunroom/multi-season area. Wells also noted the library board has approved increasing the wi-fi strength to support patrons who come and use the signal from the parking lot when the library may be closed.
“We’re continuing to seek ways to increase our presence in the community and share the library with all of the community,” Wells stated.
Lastly, Councilman Jim Annis asked Billue to investigate the White County Ivy Tech Promise grant, as the last classes held in the Monticello branch was 2022, and was complicated by the pandemic. $50,000 was put in a fund to help White County students with their expenses as long as the student attended classes at the branch. Annis and Billue will be working together to find out if the money was used completely and if there is any chance of a refund.