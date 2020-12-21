INDIANAPOLIS – State Rep. Don Lehe (R-Brookston) was recently reappointed to serve as chair of the House Agriculture and Rural Development Committee.
He will also serve on the House Environmental Affairs and the House Public Health committees.
Lehe, a farmer, said he will use his experience to help guide the Agriculture and Rural Development Committee on best practices and policies impacting Hoosier farmers and rural communities.
"Continuing to support and serve hardworking Hoosier farmers is key to growing and preserving the agriculture industry, which contributes billions of dollars to our state's economy," Lehe said. "As a farmer, I will use my experiences to lead this committee and offer solutions that will move the industry forward."
According to Lehe, Indiana is the 10th-largest farming state in the nation with just over 94,000 farmers. Agriculture contributes an estimated $31.2 billion to Indiana's economy.
He said the Environmental Affairs Committee will consider sensible environmental policies that protect our state without hurting farms and businesses, and the Public Health Committee examines a number of issues related to health care, and programs and matters related to medical services and licensing.
House standing committees will meet throughout the legislative session, which is scheduled to kick off Jan. 4.