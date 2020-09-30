WHITE COUNTY — State Reps. Don Lehe (R-Brookston) and Sharon Negele (R-Attica) encourage local college students and recent graduates looking to gain valuable work experience to apply online for a paid internship with the Indiana House of Representatives at the Statehouse in Indianapolis.
Lehe said before the start of each legislative session, House Republicans hire interns to help legislators and staff with the increased workload. Positions are open to sophomores, juniors and seniors, as well as recent college graduates, and law school and graduate students.
"Our program offers college students and recent graduates a paid internship that could pave the way to a future career," Lehe said. "Young people from the community should apply because the program will teach them valuable skills that employers are looking for in their employees."
According to Negele, all majors are welcome to apply online for internships in a variety of areas, including legislative operations, communications and media relations, policy and fiscal policy.
Previous political or government experience is not required.
"Working at the Statehouse alongside lawmakers is a great way to learn the legislative process and make professional connections," Negele said. "The opportunities available throughout this internship can help greatly when looking for a full-time job."
Negele said these full-time internships take place Monday through Friday, lasting from January through April in 2021. Interns receive biweekly compensation of $750, and can earn academic credit through their college or university.
Interns are also eligible for a competitive $3,000 scholarship to use toward undergraduate and graduate expenses.
The legislature may make certain changes to the internship program due to the impacts of COVID-19 and social distancing requirements, but any adjustments will be communicated to candidates and intern hires.
Students should apply before the Oct. 31 deadline online at IndianaHouseRepublicans.com/internship.