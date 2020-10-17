BROOKSTON — Indiana state Rep. Don Lehe (R-Brookston) is encouraging Hoosiers to vote absentee-in-person at several locations through Nov. 2.
In Indiana, all registered voters are eligible to vote early in-person. For hours, dates and locations for early voting, Hoosiers can contact their county clerk or visit IndianaVoters.com and click on "Find Your Polling Place." When voting before or on Election Day, voters must present a valid photo ID.
"All registered voters in Indiana can vote absentee-in-person, with early voting locations already open across the state," he said. "For those who do not want to wait until Election Day, go online to see where and when you can vote early. It's so important for everyone to participate in our democratic process, whether it's now or on Nov. 3."
Hoosiers who want to vote absentee-by-mail should visit IndianaVoters.com to check eligibility requirements and fill out the online application before the deadline on Oct. 22. Applications can also be downloaded and mailed, emailed or hand-delivered to the local election office. Lehe encouraged voters to return their mail-in ballots as quickly as possible.
Polling places statewide will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3. For more information on the 2020 General Election, including polling locations and to see who is on the local ballot, visit IndianaVoters.com.
Indiana Secretary of State's Office said 30,000 poll workers are needed to run 5,000 precincts across the state on Election Day. Lehe encourages Hoosiers, especially younger adults, to consider signing up to be a poll worker.
To get started and learn more, contact the county clerk or other local party representative, or visit the state's website at workthepolls.in.gov.
Lehe said poll workers can earn up to $150 for their service, and that the state is providing masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and disinfectants to local election officials to protect poll workers, election staff and voters.